Beyond the annual wellness visit: What police leaders need to know

By Jena (Casas) Kiser, Ph.D.

An annual wellness visit may last only an hour, but its impact can extend far beyond that single appointment. From helping employees become more comfortable seeking mental health support to giving supervisors and agency leaders access to professional guidance, these visits can become an important foundation for broader wellness efforts.

As a police and public safety psychologist in Nevada, where annual behavioral wellness visits are required for peace officers, I have seen these benefits firsthand. Since agencies began implementing the requirement, I have had the opportunity to contract with dozens of departments, many of which are rural.

Along the way, I have learned several lessons that may benefit executive leaders considering or implementing these visits.

The benefits extend beyond the annual appointment

Annual wellness visits are more than a yearly opportunity to discuss mental health. These visits introduce employees to psychological services, identify those who may need additional support, increase mental health knowledge and give leaders a consistent professional resource for responding to employee concerns. While the most obvious work occurs during the appointment, other potential benefits can follow throughout the year because of the professional relationship and knowledge built during the visit.

For many employees, this is their first experience with mental health support

For most employees I meet, the wellness visit is their first supportive mental health experience with a psychologist. While some have had an evaluative experience with a psychologist during a preemployment or fitness-for-duty evaluation, these services are apples and oranges.

In many organizations I serve, the wellness visit is also the organization’s first experience offering mental health services to staff beyond an employee assistance program (EAP). The visit therefore represents a first experience on both sides: an employee’s first opportunity to experience supportive mental health care from a psychologist and an organization’s first opportunity to see how this type of service is received by its staff.

Misconceptions can undermine participation

While the visit offers a low-risk opportunity to ask questions and learn what treatment could be like if pursued further, I have witnessed how unhelpful expectations about the wellness visit, based on prior evaluative experiences, can create unnecessary resistance to the service.

In my experience, early discussions can bypass some of this resistance by describing how wellness visits differ from evaluative services in intent and purpose and reinforcing concepts of confidentiality, support, education and employee-centered care.

Employees should understand that a wellness visit is not a fitness-for-duty evaluation and that information disclosed during the visit is confidential, subject to applicable legal exceptions. In Nevada, agencies receive verification that an officer attended the required visit, not details of what was discussed.

For example, agencies might consider distributing educational handouts before wellness visits begin that explain what the visit is, what employees can expect and address common questions to set more appropriate expectations.

Not everyone approaches wellness visits the same way

In my experience, people generally approach a wellness visit in one of four ways.

1. Early adopters

These employees arrive already receptive to mental health services. Some have received education or treatment themselves, while others have personal experiences with mental health through family, friends, military service or community involvement. These employees often recognize the value of the service quickly and are eager to engage. Some early adopters may openly share their experiences with the visits, which can have a positive impact on staff who are hesitant about their own visits.

2. Skeptics

These employees present more cautiously. They may ask detailed questions about confidentiality, the psychologist’s relationship with the agency and what information may be shared. Their hesitation does not necessarily reflect opposition to mental health treatment but instead a desire to understand how the service works before deciding how they will engage with it. I have found transparency and consistency to be especially helpful in establishing trust among these employees.

3. People in crisis

These employees may arrive with significant difficulties that require more than the preventive service was designed to provide. Visits may involve safety planning, stress management, involving a trusted support person or connecting the employee with longer-term treatment or other resources. Although the wellness visit is intended to be a preventive and educational measure, it can also identify and respond to more immediate needs when required.

4. Resistant participants

These employees are uncommon. They may participate only to fulfill the requirement and be unwilling to engage further, avoiding answering questions, sharing personal information or attempting to build a relationship with the provider. Although resistance may stem from many factors, some of which would benefit from mental health intervention, it is important in these situations to respect the individual’s choice to opt out of further engagement while making clear that support remains available if they change their mind. These individuals should always be given printed educational materials and mental health resources so they have the option to learn and seek help on their own.

Trust takes time to build

Although employees do not all begin the wellness visit at the same level of comfort or receptiveness, repeated exposure to the service can help them build a relationship with the psychologist (or other mental health provider) and become more comfortable engaging over time.

For some employees, this may happen quickly, while others may require more time. In my experience, for every employee who asks directly about confidentiality or other concerns, there are many others who have the same concerns but either do not voice them or delay discussions until they feel more comfortable.

My suggestion to agencies and providers is to overestimate, rather than underestimate, employees’ concerns about engaging with the service and to consider a slower pace when implementing and evaluating the service to allow for a more accurate assessment of its efficacy and effectiveness.

Supervisors benefit from greater mental health awareness

Wellness visits can improve employees’ ability to recognize mental health concerns in themselves and others and teach them what treatment resources are available in their communities and how to access them.

While this information can help all employees, I have found it particularly useful for supervisors. Supervisors with greater mental health knowledge are better able to distinguish a performance issue from a situation in which an employee may need mental health support.

For example, a supervisor may recognize that a line-level officer who withdraws during briefing, does not respond to emails in a timely manner or frequently calls in sick isn’t necessarily “lazy” but may be struggling. Supervisors may be better equipped to ask questions to understand contributing factors, connect employees with appropriate resources or recognize when a situation may warrant a fitness-for-duty evaluation.

In turn, when frontline staff have positive experiences with mental health-informed supervisors, they may develop greater psychological safety (i.e., the confidence to discuss their concerns and seek support without fear of negative consequences). This can encourage them to reach out for support earlier, before situations escalate and affect their job performance.

Agency leaders need access to professional guidance, too

A psychologist who works with an agency in a wellness capacity can also provide leadership with consultation and resources. This professional connection can be invaluable for leaders, particularly those in rural or frontier areas that are under-resourced and may have limited access to local mental health professionals.

For example, an agency leader who is concerned about an employee whose behavior has changed could consult with the provider about those concerns and identify possible resources or options rather than immediately treating the situation as a personnel or disciplinary issue.

Importantly, this type of consultation is distinct from the confidential wellness visits provided to individual employees. A psychologist can offer general guidance about recognizing concerns, approaching difficult conversations and identifying appropriate resources without disclosing information shared during an employee’s visit. Maintaining that boundary is essential to preserving employees’ trust in the service.

Wellness visits can open the door to broader programming

Finally, an annual wellness visit is a relatively low-cost way to introduce employees to mental health programming. Because all employees can have some exposure to the service, the agency can gauge responses and decide whether additional resources are likely to be successful at that point in time.

In my experience, when wellness visits are implemented intentionally and employees respond positively, this can lead to organic conversations with leadership about other options, including improving policies and procedures for critical incidents, developing peer support teams or seeking funding for critical incident response services or wellness apps.

An annual wellness visit is a once-a-year mental health service, but its potential benefits extend beyond the individual session. It can provide a low-barrier introduction to mental health care, identify employees who need additional support, increase mental health knowledge, improve supervisors’ ability to respond to concerns and give agency leadership access to professional consultation and resources.

In my opinion, the wellness visit can be an accessible starting point for broader, sustainable wellness programming, especially in rural areas, helping employees and agencies build comfort and familiarity with mental health services and recognize when additional support may be needed.

About the author

Jena (Casas) Kiser, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist and police and public safety psychologist, certified as an emergency responder and public safety clinician. She owns a private practice in Nevada specializing in education, training and mental health services for first responders, their families and their agencies. She also serves as psychological director of RUSH, a regional critical incident response program supporting 16 first responder agencies in rural northeastern Nevada. Her research includes securing grant funding and publishing peer-reviewed articles on mental health and law enforcement.