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Dashcam: CHP officers seriously injured in crash with Tesla driver asleep at the wheel

The driver stated he was using the Tesla’s self-driving function while sleeping in the driver’s seat when his vehicle crashed into an occupied CHP cruiser

October 20, 2026 11:31 AM • 
Joanna Putman

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were seriously injured when a Tesla driver who fell asleep at the wheel slammed into an occupied cruiser.

The Oct. 13 incident occurred when a driver entered closed lanes on I-80 in Solano County and hit a parked CHP cruiser, dash camera video shows. The cruiser’s emergency lights were on, and flares and cones surrounded the area, where officers were handling an unrelated crash, CHP said.

The driver stated that he was asleep and that his car was operating in full self-driving mode at the time, according to CHP.

“Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not fully autonomous. It is an SAE Level 2 driver assistance system that requires continuous driver supervision,” CHP stated.

Both officers were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

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Officer Safety Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol Traffic Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com