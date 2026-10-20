Dashcam: CHP officers seriously injured in crash with Tesla driver asleep at the wheel

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were seriously injured when a Tesla driver who fell asleep at the wheel slammed into an occupied cruiser.

The Oct. 13 incident occurred when a driver entered closed lanes on I-80 in Solano County and hit a parked CHP cruiser, dash camera video shows. The cruiser’s emergency lights were on, and flares and cones surrounded the area, where officers were handling an unrelated crash, CHP said.

The driver stated that he was asleep and that his car was operating in full self-driving mode at the time, according to CHP.

“Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not fully autonomous. It is an SAE Level 2 driver assistance system that requires continuous driver supervision,” CHP stated.

Both officers were transported to a hospital for their injuries.