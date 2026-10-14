How Louisville built a police wellness center officers actually use

By Rebecca Grignon-Reker, Executive Director, Louisville Metro Police Foundation

Police officers spend their careers responding to people in crisis. They run toward danger, absorb trauma, make split-second decisions and carry the weight of what they see long after a shift ends. Yet for too long, officer health and wellness have been treated as secondary to the job itself.

In Louisville, we came to understand that this approach was neither acceptable nor sustainable. If we expected officers to serve the community with strength, compassion and professionalism, we had to be just as intentional about supporting them.

That realization led to the creation of The Summit Wellness Center, a 30,000-square-foot facility designed to support Louisville’s police officers and their families through physical, mental, spiritual, social and financial wellness services.

As The Summit approaches its third anniversary, its experience offers practical lessons for other agencies and communities seeking to build a more comprehensive approach to officer wellness.

Recognizing the need

The idea for The Summit grew from a clear realization: Traditional approaches to police wellness were not enough.

Police work places extraordinary demands on the body and mind. Officers experience repeated exposure to trauma, unpredictable schedules, physical strain, public scrutiny and stress that often follows them home. Over time, those pressures can affect marriages, parenting, physical health, emotional resilience, financial stability and an officer’s sense of purpose.

Historically, many officers were expected to simply endure those pressures. Wellness resources, when available, were often limited, reactive or burdened by stigma. Asking for help could feel like a sign of weakness or a risk to one’s reputation. As a result, many officers did not seek support until they were already in crisis.

Louisville police leadership recognized that waiting until officers were struggling was the wrong approach. We needed to move from crisis response to prevention, from isolated services to integrated care, and from stigma to a culture where wellness is understood as essential to effective policing.

That shift in thinking led to the creation of The Summit.

Turning a vision into reality

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation played a central role in transforming this vision into reality.

As a nonprofit partner to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the Foundation supports officer wellness, training, equipment, innovation and community engagement. The Summit became one of the most significant expressions of that mission.

Creating a comprehensive wellness center required more than government resources. It took collaboration, trust, philanthropy and a shared belief that investing in officers is an investment in the community.

The Summit was launched through a public-private partnership among LMPD, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Impetus for a Better Louisville, an organization that brings together leaders from business, education and the nonprofit sector.

Through that collaboration, the project moved quickly from concept to reality. The Foundation helped secure philanthropic support, overcome barriers and ensure that the center reflected the needs of officers and their families.

The result was a 30,000-square-foot wellness center built specifically for police officers, with services that recognize wellness extends well beyond physical fitness.

Building a holistic wellness model

From the beginning, The Summit was designed to address the whole person.

Physical fitness and injury recovery are important, but officers also need confidential mental health support, spiritual care, financial education, family resources and opportunities to build healthy relationships outside the demands of the job.

The Summit focuses on five core areas:



Physical wellness: Fitness, strength training, physical therapy, injury prevention and recovery.

Fitness, strength training, physical therapy, injury prevention and recovery. Mental and emotional wellness: Counseling, wellness contacts, peer support and stress management.

Counseling, wellness contacts, peer support and stress management. Spiritual wellness: Opportunities for reflection, purpose and connection.

Opportunities for reflection, purpose and connection. Social wellness: Events, shared activities and opportunities for officers and families to build community.

Events, shared activities and opportunities for officers and families to build community. Financial wellness: Education about pensions, retirement planning, budgeting and long-term financial stability.

This holistic approach recognizes that police officers are not defined solely by their uniforms. They are parents, spouses, friends, neighbors, coaches, caregivers and members of the community.

When their wellness suffers, the impact extends beyond the department. When officers receive meaningful support, their families, colleagues and communities benefit as well.

Creating a culture where officers use the resources

One of the most important lessons from The Summit is that making wellness resources available is only the beginning. Officers also need an environment where they feel comfortable using them.

The Summit is more than a building that houses services. It was intentionally designed to feel welcoming, practical and free of stigma.

Officers can visit for a workout, a physical therapy appointment, a conversation, a class, a family event or simply a quiet moment.

That flexibility matters. For some officers, the first step toward wellness may not be a counseling session. It may be walking through the door for something familiar and gradually discovering other forms of support.

This approach has helped shift how wellness is perceived. Rather than something officers turn to only when they are struggling, wellness is becoming part of how they prepare, recover, connect and sustain themselves throughout their careers.

The numbers suggest officers are embracing the center.

In 2025, The Summit recorded more than 33,000 visits. More than 4,000 physical therapy visits contributed to approximately 1,400 fewer lost shifts, demonstrating the potential value of timely treatment and preventive care. The center also recorded 1,739 mental wellness contacts, reflecting engagement with mental and emotional support services.

Those numbers are important, but the cultural changes matter just as much. Officers are showing up, families are participating and conversations about wellness are becoming more common.

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Adapting to what officers actually need

Another lesson from Louisville’s experience is that wellness programs must evolve.

Police wellness cannot be reduced to a checklist or a single program. Needs change, stressors change, family circumstances change and careers evolve. The Summit has continued to adapt by testing new programs and listening to officers.

Pension discussions, breathing workshops, basketball games, spin classes, family gatherings, holiday events and movie nights all serve different purposes. Some focus on education or physical health, while others create opportunities for connection. That variety is intentional. It reflects the understanding that officers may enter a wellness program for very different reasons.

One officer may need physical therapy after an injury. Another may need financial guidance before retirement. Another may benefit from a social setting where family members feel included. Someone else may need a confidential conversation during a difficult time.

Rather than expecting every officer to engage in the same way, The Summit provides multiple ways to access support.

For agencies developing their own programs, that flexibility is an important consideration. Resources are more likely to be used when they reflect what officers and their families actually need.

Connecting officer wellness to the community

The Summit also demonstrates the importance of community partnerships. Police wellness should not exist in isolation. Officers serve the community, and the community has a role in supporting them.

Louisville’s model has benefited from partnerships with local businesses, universities, nonprofit organizations and civic leaders who recognize the connection between officer wellness and public safety.

For the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, these relationships are central to our mission. Our role extends beyond raising funds to building connections between the department and the people it serves.

The Summit demonstrates what can happen when agencies and community partners work toward a shared goal.

Six lessons for other agencies

Louisville’s experience offers several lessons for departments and communities seeking to strengthen officer wellness. Since The Summit opened nearly three years ago, we have welcomed visitors from across the country interested in learning how the model might work in their own communities.

1. Make wellness proactive, not just reactive.

Departments should not wait until officers are in crisis before offering meaningful support. Preventive services, routine access to resources and early intervention can help officers address challenges before they become more serious.

2. Look beyond physical fitness.

Fitness and injury prevention matter, but mental, spiritual, social and financial wellness also affect an officer’s ability to thrive. A comprehensive program recognizes how these areas influence one another.

3. Make resources accessible and reduce stigma.

Officers are more likely to seek support when services are familiar, confidential, practical and integrated into department culture. Creating multiple reasons to use a wellness facility can help officers become comfortable accessing other services.

4. Include families.

The pressures of police work do not end when a shift does. Families experience those pressures, too, and should have opportunities to participate in wellness programs and access appropriate support.

5. Build partnerships beyond the department.

Philanthropy, business leaders, universities, nonprofits and civic organizations can provide resources and expertise that agencies may not have on their own. Public-private partnerships can also help move projects forward.

6. Keep listening and adapting.

A successful wellness program cannot remain static. Agencies should regularly evaluate participation, ask officers what they need and adjust services as those needs change.

Making officer wellness part of the culture

The Summit Wellness Center continues to attract national interest. More than 200 communities across the country have visited Louisville to learn how they might develop similar resources.

For the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, the center represents more than a successful partnership or a new facility. It reflects a commitment to making officer wellness an ongoing part of police culture rather than something addressed only when a problem arises.

Not every agency will have the resources to build a 30,000-square-foot wellness center. But the principles behind The Summit — prevention, accessibility, family involvement, community partnership and a willingness to adapt — can inform wellness efforts of any size.

The goal is not simply to offer more services. It is to create an environment where officers feel supported and are willing to use the resources available to them.