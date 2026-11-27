NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A driver accused of topping 110 mph and running red lights learned there’s no reset button after deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop his pickup, causing a rollover, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

“In a video game, you might outrun the police, blow through red lights, and escape a five-star wanted level,” the agency wrote.

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The pursuit began Nov. 21 when a deputy spotted a gray Chevrolet Colorado whose driver allegedly ran multiple red lights and stop signs, weaved between lanes and showed signs of possible impairment.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the pickup. The driver tried to regain control but overcorrected, causing the truck to roll and damage about 100 feet of chain-link fence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and a passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the driver is on probation for aggravated assault. Once the suspect was released from the hospital, he was booked and charged with aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, DUI involving alcohol and/or drugs, refusal to submit to DUI testing and felony criminal mischief.

“You may be able to run from the cops in a video game, but this is real life. There are no extra lives and no reset button,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “All this driver had to do was stop. Our deputies are here to protect our community, and we will not stand by while dangerous drivers put innocent lives at risk.”

The sheriff’s office’s post closed with its own sign-off: “This isn’t GTA. Drive responsibly. Get home safely.”