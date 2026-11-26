STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Volusia County deputies used a raft to rescue a family from a flooded home surrounded by alligators.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the family asked for help leaving as floodwaters rose on Nov. 23. Deputies ferried out everyone who wanted a ride, including a 6-month-old girl and an 8-year-old who uses a wheelchair. The sheriff’s office said everyone was safe and dry.

| DOWNLOAD: 5 officer safety conversations to have with your team

The agency shared body camera video of the rescue on Facebook. In it, a deputy asks whether water had gotten into the home. Someone responds, “Not yet.”

People on scene point out alligators as deputies work. One voice says there are 14 on the other side of the house, and another estimates about 15. The sheriff’s office described the scene as “multiple alligators surrounding the house.”

Deputies lifted each child onto the raft, counting “one, two, three” before each move. One tells a child to think of it like a Disney ride.

The rescue came as days of heavy rain flooded parts of Florida. WFTV reported that some Stone Island residents were using boats to reach dry ground. The community sits on the northeast side of Lake Monroe in Volusia County.

On Nov. 23, the St. Johns River above Lake Harney near Geneva crested at 13.11 feet, breaking the 2022 record of 12.67 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 23 counties, including Volusia, and said he was seeking an additional major disaster declaration that day, Newsweek reported. His office said state responders had carried out nearly 500 floodwater rescues.