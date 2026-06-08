Wellness resources alone aren’t enough: Why agencies need a system

By Amy Schweigert

Peer support teams, clinicians, chaplaincy services and wellness programs have become increasingly common across public safety. But resources alone do not guarantee effective support.

When wellness efforts are developed independently rather than as part of a coordinated system, personnel may struggle to understand where to go, whom to trust or how services work together.

National data reflects this challenge. Utilization and perceived effectiveness remain inconsistent, particularly when programs lack integration and leadership support. [1]

The difference between a collection of services and a functioning wellness system is often what determines whether resources are actually used.

What defines a wellness system?

Effective wellness efforts are not defined by the number of services offered. They are defined by how those services function together. Agencies that see meaningful utilization and impact take a systems-based approach, where each component has a clear role and works in coordination with the others.

Multiple access points for support: Multiple access points are essential to an effective system. Personnel need more than one way to access help. Peer support, clinical services, chaplaincy and other resources each serve different functions. Officers report the greatest benefit when multiple supports are available rather than relying on a single option. [1]

Defined roles and boundaries: Clear role definition is foundational to system integrity. Each component of the system should have a distinct function. Peer support, clinicians, chaplains and leadership are not interchangeable. When roles are clearly defined, confusion is reduced, overlap is minimized and personnel are more likely to receive the appropriate type of support.

Coordinated pathways for access: Access should be structured, not left to chance. Personnel should not have to navigate the system on their own. A well-structured program clearly outlines where to go, when to go there and what to expect. This includes both formal pathways and informal entry points into support.

Integration across components: Coordination across services is what turns programs into systems. Peer support, clinicians and leadership must function as a coordinated team. When these roles operate in isolation, gaps emerge, communication breaks down and personnel are left navigating support on their own.

Ongoing evaluation and leadership involvement: Sustainable systems require active oversight. This includes collecting data on utilization and outcomes, reassessing programming and ensuring visible, consistent leadership support. Leadership involvement directly impacts trust, credibility and engagement.

A critical gap: Confidentiality, privilege and role clarity

One of the more complex areas in wellness programming is how confidentiality and role boundaries are understood across different components of the system.

Peer support, clinical services and leadership each operate under different expectations and legal frameworks. In some cases, there is an assumption that all wellness-related conversations are protected in the same way. That is not always accurate. Legal protections for peer support and related services vary by state and do not always align with the confidentiality and privilege standards that apply to licensed mental health providers.

From a systems perspective, the larger issue is clarity. These distinctions are not just clinical; they have legal and organizational implications.

Agencies must be clear about what each role is responsible for, what services are being provided and where boundaries exist. Without that clarity, well-intentioned programs can quickly create risk for both the agency and the personnel they are meant to support.

This becomes particularly important when considering how services are used.

For example, agencies may require or strongly encourage employees to attend wellness-related appointments following certain events. Before implementing these expectations, it is critical to understand the legal and policy implications within your state, as well as how those services are defined. A mandated fitness-for-duty evaluation, a voluntary therapy session and a general wellness check-in are not interchangeable, and each carries different legal, ethical and clinical considerations.

Similarly, scope of practice must be clearly understood and maintained across all roles. Chaplains, peer support team members and clinicians each play an important role within a wellness system, but those roles are not interchangeable. Chaplains should not provide therapy. Peer support team members should not function as clinicians. Licensed therapists should not be placed in roles, such as fitness-for-duty evaluations, unless they are appropriately trained and designated to do so.

When these distinctions are not clearly defined, personnel may receive inconsistent messaging about confidentiality, expectations and outcomes. This can undermine trust and reduce engagement across the entire program.

Resources such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police Officer Safety and Wellness initiatives [2] and state-specific peer support statutes can provide guidance, but they do not replace the need for agencies to consult with qualified legal counsel and subject matter experts when developing policies and procedures.

Ultimately, effective programs do not rely on assumptions about how services function. They define roles clearly, communicate expectations consistently and ensure that each component of the system operates within its intended scope.

Where programs typically break down

Most agencies already have many of the right components in place. The challenge is how those components are structured and managed.

Structural issues: Many programs develop as a collection of individual efforts rather than a coordinated system. Services exist, but without integration or clear pathways, they are not consistently used.

Staffing and role confusion: Role clarity is often missing at the staffing level. Agencies may hire well-intentioned individuals without clearly defining roles or understanding scope of practice. This can lead to overlap, gaps in care or inappropriate service delivery.

Leadership gaps: Leadership engagement sets the tone for utilization. Without visible and consistent support from command staff, wellness efforts are often perceived as optional or disconnected from operations.

Trust and confidentiality concerns: Trust is a prerequisite for engagement. If personnel are unclear about confidentiality or do not trust the system, they are far less likely to engage. The number of available resources becomes irrelevant.

These breakdowns are rarely due to a lack of effort. In many cases, they stem from how programs were originally developed and carried forward without reevaluation.

At the same time, agencies are often working within a limited pool of providers who understand both clinical practice and public safety culture. This can make it more difficult to build well-aligned systems without intentional planning.

Compounding this, national data continues to show that the most significant sources of stress for officers are organizational, including workload, leadership and work-related pressures. [1] This reinforces that wellness must be addressed at a systems level, not solely through individual interventions.

How to build or strengthen your system

Agencies do not need to start over to improve their wellness efforts. In most cases, the issue is not a lack of resources, but a lack of structure in how those resources are organized and used.

Start with a needs assessment: Effective systems begin with understanding real behavior. Assess how personnel actually seek and use support. This may include reviewing utilization data, surveying employees and identifying informal support patterns. Build from reality, not assumptions.

Define and document roles and boundaries: Clarity prevents confusion across the system. Clearly outline the responsibilities of peer support, clinicians, chaplains and leadership. Written guidance reduces confusion, prevents overlap and ensures consistency across the system.

Establish clear guidance on confidentiality and scope of practice: Policies must match how services actually function. Develop and communicate guidance that clarifies what is confidential, what is not and how different services operate. Ensure all roles remain within appropriate legal and ethical boundaries.

Ensure the right professionals are in the right roles: Effective wellness systems depend on more than credentials alone. Agencies should seek professionals with appropriate licensure, ethical practice standards, and a commitment to understanding the unique needs of public safety personnel. While cultural competence can be developed through training, consultation, and experience, agencies should prioritize providers who demonstrate an understanding of first responder culture, occupational stressors, and the realities of public safety work. Equally important are strong clinical skills, the ability to build trust, and the capacity to work effectively within a coordinated wellness system. Not all roles are interchangeable, and each component should operate within its intended scope of practice.

Create clear access pathways: Access should be simple and predictable. Personnel should know where to go for help without having to navigate complexity. Clearly communicate available resources and when each should be used.

Integrate leadership into the system: Leadership visibility reinforces legitimacy. Command staff should be consistently engaged in a way that is seen and understood by personnel. This signals that wellness is part of operations, not separate from it.

Build in evaluation and continuous improvement: Systems should evolve over time. Collect data on utilization, satisfaction and outcomes. Reassess regularly and adjust programming as needed to ensure continued effectiveness. [3]

Invest in ongoing training and exposure: Consistency reinforces culture. Wellness is not a one-time initiative. Ongoing training for personnel, peer support teams and leadership helps normalize the use of resources and reinforce expectations. Introducing wellness early, including in academy and field training, increases long-term engagement.

Extend beyond the individual: Wellness does not exist in isolation. Including family members and support systems, when appropriate, strengthens overall impact. Visibility, outreach and follow-up are often what determine whether programs are actually used.

A quick self-audit for your agency

Agencies can begin strengthening their wellness system by evaluating what currently exists:



What is our actual structure?

Is this a coordinated system or a collection of individual efforts?

How do personnel move through support?

Is there a clear and simple pathway for accessing resources?

Are roles clearly defined?

Do all components understand their function and boundaries?

Are we over-relying on one resource?

Is the program dependent on a single person or service?

Do personnel trust confidentiality?

Do employees understand how information is handled?

Are we measuring outcomes?

Do we have data on utilization or effectiveness?

Was this built for our agency?

Does the program reflect our agency’s specific needs and culture?

Is leadership actively supporting the program?

Is wellness visibly integrated into the organization?

| WATCH: Stop checking the box: How to make police officer wellness part of the job

The bottom line

Wellness programs are most effective when they are intentionally designed to function as a system rather than a collection of services. When agencies take a structured, coordinated approach, programs are more likely to be utilized, trusted and sustained over time.

Without that structure, even well-intentioned efforts can become fragmented, underused and difficult to maintain.

References

1. Fraternal Order of Police. (2025). National Officer Wellness Survey results. Data presented at the 2026 Pathways to Excellence Wellness Professionals’ Forum.

2. International Association of Chiefs of Police. (2019). Officer Safety and Wellness Report.

3. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (2020). Developing a Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health and Wellness.

About the author

Dr. Amy Schweigert is a licensed psychologist and marriage and family therapist specializing in public safety wellness and systems-level program development. She works with agencies to design and implement peer support, clinical services and integrated wellness structures that are practical, sustainable and utilized by personnel. She is the founder of Lodestar Psychology and Consulting.