Apollo.io elevates enterprise search with Siren

PRESS RELEASE

GALWAY, Ireland – 28th January 2025 – Siren, the all-in-one investigation company, today announced its technical partnership with Apollo.io, a leading go-to-market solution for sales and marketing teams. By introducing Siren, Apollo has dramatically upgraded its enterprise search capabilities, delivering powerful, precise and scalable performance that is transforming the user experience for customers, allowing them to grow more revenue while significantly cutting Apollo IT costs.

In a recently released video, Matt Curl, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo, Griffin Brodman, Engineering Manager at Apollo, and Renaud Delbru, Co-Founder of Siren, share the customer story. Watch the full video on YouTube.

Apollo faced a significant challenge in delivering high volume, dynamic search functionalities as it scaled to support its growing customer base of thriving businesses of all sizes

Once powered by Siren, the technology could be dramatically advanced and is now utilised by 100% of the Apollo user base in complex searches. Apollo now enables all customers not only to perform expansive custom searches which were previously impossible, but also to do so in just 1.2 seconds.

“The impact on our customers was immediate,” shared Matt Curl, COO at Apollo. “Our products are now faster. Customers can use Apollo products in even more precise ways to filter and target, allowing sales and marketing teams to have unparalleled results.”

“This partnership has been both a performance milestone and an inspiration for us,” added Renaud Delbru, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Siren. “Siren Federate was designed to handle mission critical, large-scale searches and the Apollo performance validates our approach.”

Apollo’s all-in-one, intelligent Go-To-Market platform offers access to an industry-leading database of over 210 million B2B contacts with a suite of AI-powered tools to help sales teams conduct research, follow up with opportunities and close more deals. From lead generation and CRM integration to deep insights about prospects fueled by multi-source enrichment, Apollo has become a market leader for sales and marketing intelligence, seamlessly powering the full sales cycle.

Siren’s Federate product, used by Apollo, is a high-performance technology designed to enable large-scale search utilising unique and patented data joins to fuse disparate data, deployed as an Elasticsearch plugin. By distributing queries intelligently across federated sources, Siren Federate minimizes redundancy, retrieves only relevant data and ensures exceptional performance without centralizing data. Siren Federate saves time, resources and cost for IT departments and enables organizations to achieve unparalleled information retrieval, data discovery and scalability.



Apollo’s journey with Siren is a story of meeting demand head-on and transforming data potential into real, measurable impact, setting a new benchmark for enterprise search and operational efficiency.

