REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events

Law enforcement to deploy air, maritime and cyber resources for Super Bowl security in Calif. Bay Area

The security effort spans Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose; agencies involved include the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Coast Guard, CBP and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

February 06, 2026 12:50 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Browns Bengals Football

NFL footballs lie on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP

SAN FRANCISCO — A “substantial law enforcement presence” is being deployed across the Bay Area in the days leading up to Super Bowl LX as federal and local agencies coordinate to secure the high-profile event, ABC News reported.

Jeff Brannigan, federal coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security, said the Super Bowl is designated a SEAR 1 event, triggering extensive federal support.

| RELATED: Why special event policing must become intelligence led in 2026

“We have multiple command centers that we are operating as the federal government in concert with our local partners,” Jeff Brannigan, the Department of Homeland Security federal coordinator, told ABC News in an interview. “It’s a broad footprint with a lot of personnel. Some are uniformed and, very clearly, government officials of some way.”

The security effort spans Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose, and includes air, maritime and ground resources. Agencies involved include the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Specialized equipment, such as helicopters capable of scanning for nuclear material, is also in use.

Brannigan said “hundreds of federal special agents” are working with local departments. Law enforcement from outside the area has been brought in for mutual aid.

Brian Clark, associate chief of operations for the DEA’s Pacific and Southwest region, told ABC News the agency is focused on countering increased human and drug trafficking associated with Super Bowl events.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

“Take this time, when you’re gathering with your friends and family, have that conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, because one pill, one time can kill,” Clark said.

Authorities said they are monitoring potential threats, including lone actors, drone activity and cyberattacks. Officials urged the public to report any suspicious behavior.

State agencies will also coordinate with federal and local partners, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

“California is working with all stakeholders to keep people safe — and ensure they feel safe — during the Super Bowl,” Newsom said. “...Our focus is protecting people, supporting workers and small businesses, and delivering an event with real benefits for the region.”

More than 18 months of planning has resulted in a coordinated, regionwide safety network that includes real-time intelligence sharing, unified emergency response teams, advanced traffic management, and on-the-ground public safety support — from stadium gates to transit hubs and surrounding community events.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is leading the state’s effort, supported by agencies including the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, the National Guard and others. The Santa Clara Police Department, which has experience managing major events, is leading local public safety operations at the stadium.

“I’m confident in our planning and in the professionals executing that plan,” said Santa Clara Police Department Chief Cory Morgan. You’ll see a strong public safety presence and we ask the public to help us – if you see something, say something. I’m excited for Sunday. It’s going to be a beautiful day in Santa Clara, and we’re ready.”

Local law enforcement agencies across the region, including San Francisco, Oakland and Santa Clara County, have also increased staffing and patrols. Oakland police reported 45 arrests tied to human trafficking in the lead-up to the event and said operations will continue throughout the weekend in partnership with the FBI and other agencies.

The game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be played on Sunday in Santa Clara.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
Gunmaker Liability Protection
Firearms
Ind. State Police select Sig P320 as next duty handgun
The department spent $1.17 million on the new handguns and holsters, replacing a discontinued Sig model they had used for over a decade
February 06, 2026 11:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-06 102419.png
Arrests and Sentencing
‘I hope somebody blows your f***ing head off': Sheriff’s union calls for firing of dispatcher after DUI arrest
Body camera footage shows an EMS dispatcher railing against Harford County deputies, expressing that she hoped they were killed and that “nobody likes cops”
February 06, 2026 10:35 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-06 130426.png
Investigations
7 Toronto police officers charged in corruption case tied to plot to kill corrections manager
Authorities say leaked police data was used to facilitate shootings, drug trafficking and an attempted murder of an Ontario corrections manager
February 06, 2026 01:13 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Event Security Federal law enforcement Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com