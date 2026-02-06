Law enforcement to deploy air, maritime and cyber resources for Super Bowl security in Calif. Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO — A “substantial law enforcement presence” is being deployed across the Bay Area in the days leading up to Super Bowl LX as federal and local agencies coordinate to secure the high-profile event, ABC News reported.

Jeff Brannigan, federal coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security, said the Super Bowl is designated a SEAR 1 event, triggering extensive federal support.

“We have multiple command centers that we are operating as the federal government in concert with our local partners,” Jeff Brannigan, the Department of Homeland Security federal coordinator, told ABC News in an interview. “It’s a broad footprint with a lot of personnel. Some are uniformed and, very clearly, government officials of some way.”

The security effort spans Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose, and includes air, maritime and ground resources. Agencies involved include the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Specialized equipment, such as helicopters capable of scanning for nuclear material, is also in use.

Brannigan said “hundreds of federal special agents” are working with local departments. Law enforcement from outside the area has been brought in for mutual aid.

Brian Clark, associate chief of operations for the DEA’s Pacific and Southwest region, told ABC News the agency is focused on countering increased human and drug trafficking associated with Super Bowl events.

“Take this time, when you’re gathering with your friends and family, have that conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, because one pill, one time can kill,” Clark said.

Authorities said they are monitoring potential threats, including lone actors, drone activity and cyberattacks. Officials urged the public to report any suspicious behavior.

State agencies will also coordinate with federal and local partners, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

“California is working with all stakeholders to keep people safe — and ensure they feel safe — during the Super Bowl,” Newsom said. “...Our focus is protecting people, supporting workers and small businesses, and delivering an event with real benefits for the region.”

More than 18 months of planning has resulted in a coordinated, regionwide safety network that includes real-time intelligence sharing, unified emergency response teams, advanced traffic management, and on-the-ground public safety support — from stadium gates to transit hubs and surrounding community events.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is leading the state’s effort, supported by agencies including the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, the National Guard and others. The Santa Clara Police Department, which has experience managing major events, is leading local public safety operations at the stadium.

“I’m confident in our planning and in the professionals executing that plan,” said Santa Clara Police Department Chief Cory Morgan. You’ll see a strong public safety presence and we ask the public to help us – if you see something, say something. I’m excited for Sunday. It’s going to be a beautiful day in Santa Clara, and we’re ready.”

Local law enforcement agencies across the region, including San Francisco, Oakland and Santa Clara County, have also increased staffing and patrols. Oakland police reported 45 arrests tied to human trafficking in the lead-up to the event and said operations will continue throughout the weekend in partnership with the FBI and other agencies.

The game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be played on Sunday in Santa Clara.