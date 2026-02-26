Sextortion: Inside the offender’s mindset and what investigators need to know

By Lt. John Haning

When you’re sitting across the table from a child predator suspect, you start to see the patterns. Their language, their rationalizations, even the way they describe their “relationships” with minors follow a disturbingly consistent script. Understanding this mindset is not just an academic exercise. It is critical for those of us working Internet Crimes Against Children cases, especially in the growing realm of sextortion.

The psychology behind control

Offenders engaged in sextortion thrive on manipulation and leverage. They rarely view themselves as predators. Instead, they reframe their behavior as consensual, claiming the child “wanted it” or that they are providing “guidance.” This self-deception is reinforced in peer forums where offenders share tactics for grooming, concealing identities and keeping victims compliant.

At its core, sextortion is not about sexual gratification alone — it is about power. Once an offender has an illicit image, that image becomes the fulcrum of control. Threats escalate quickly: “Send me more or I’ll share this with your parents, your school, your friends.” The victim becomes trapped in a cycle of shame, fear and compliance. To the offender, that fear is a resource to be exploited.

What we see in the field

In ICAC cases I have worked, sextortion often begins with something seemingly benign: a friend request, a compliment on a profile picture or a message that feels harmless. Offenders are patient. They may spend weeks building rapport, normalizing sexual conversation or presenting themselves as a peer. The moment they secure an explicit image, the mask drops.

In one case, a suspect maintained a spreadsheet of usernames, access dates and “compliance levels.” He was not just exploiting children — he was running an organized operation. That is the level of calculation investigators are up against.

Investigative takeaways

For investigators, understanding the offender’s mindset translates directly into case strategy. Several points stand out:

Language patterns matter. Offenders often mirror phrases from online communities or so-called handbooks. Recognizing those patterns can inform interview strategy and help identify additional victims.

Victim disclosures may be incomplete. Many children do not initially reveal the full extent of the sextortion. They fear the shame of their images being exposed more than the crime itself.

Digital evidence is layered. Offenders often use multiple accounts, encrypted messaging platforms and anonymization tools. The mindset of control extends to digital tradecraft.

Moving forward

Sextortion cases demand more than technical skill. They require an understanding of the psychological battlefield. When we recognize that offenders view themselves as strategists rather than opportunists, we can better anticipate their moves, build stronger cases and, most importantly, break the cycle of control that devastates victims.

We cannot afford to dismiss sextortion as just another internet crime. For the children caught in its grip, the trauma is immediate and lasting. For investigators, the challenge is clear: study the offender’s playbook, understand the mindset and stay one step ahead.

About the author

John H. Haning is a highly experienced law enforcement professional with a diverse career spanning over two decades. His extensive background in both domestic and international settings has equipped him with a unique set of skills and a broad perspective on criminal justice and community safety. Rosco and John are task force officers for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations ICAC, District 12 District Attorney Investigator, Cherokee Marshal Service and Muscogee Creek Nation.