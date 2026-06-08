Sextortion is a law enforcement emergency hiding in plain sight

By Chief Deputy Zachary L. Orr

A rapidly emerging crime is impacting communities across the country, and its consequences are devastating. Despite this, it often remains overlooked by many law enforcement agencies. This is not a surge in drug activity or traditional violent crime. This is sextortion.

When officers are called to these cases, they are not responding to routine incidents. In many situations, the first call related to a sextortion case is a response to a suicide.

What is sextortion?

Sextortion is a relatively unknown term, even within the ranks of law enforcement. “They should not have sent the picture,” “it’s just a scam,” “block them and move on,” or “there is not much we can do” are all examples of an outdated and harmful mindset. Sextortion is a calculated crime. The perpetrator, often utilizing a script, demands that the victim send a nude photograph and, as soon as they do, demands money or additional images. This is not a weeks- or months-long crime. It occurs within minutes. This is a real and ongoing problem.

I met with John DeMay and talked with him about what happened to his son, Jordan. Jordan was a 17-year-old from Michigan who became the victim of a sextortion scheme that escalated quickly. John described how fast everything unfolded, with threats to expose Jordan to his friends and family almost immediately. The pressure and fear set in just as fast. Before anyone had the chance to step in, Jordan had already taken his own life. Hearing John tell that story in his own words made it clear just how quickly these cases can turn tragic.

I have also spoken with Brad and Kari Boettler about what happened to their son, Evan. Evan, a 16-year-old from Missouri, experienced the same kind of rapid escalation. What started as an online conversation quickly turned into threats, demands and overwhelming panic. Like many victims, he faced it alone. Shortly afterward, Evan took his own life.

This is how quickly these events are unfolding. The FBI has reported that “online sextortion cases are escalating rapidly, with over 13,000 online financial sextortion crimes against minors reported between October 2021 and March 2023, which resulted in at least 20 reported suicides.” This is only the reported number.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing a significant increase in sextortion cases involving minors, many of them tied to self-harm and suicide. This is a crime that moves faster than our traditional reporting systems can keep up with. It crosses international borders, reaches kids in their own homes and can escalate into life-or-death situations before anyone even realizes what is happening.

Another aspect of this crime is that the victim is not always a young girl, as was commonly perceived in the past. Sextortion has traditionally been viewed as a crime against young girls, but that is no longer the case. Increasingly, it is being perpetrated against teenage boys, often through social media and online gaming platforms. They are not suspects or willing participants. They are victims of deliberate, intentional manipulation.

These offenders use a simple yet effective strategy. They pose as friends by creating fake profiles, quickly move the conversation to a sexual topic, ask for a picture and immediately begin making threats. They tell the victim that the image will be sent to friends, family members and classmates, then demand money. The victim becomes scared and does what the offender wants. The demands continue to rise. Most victims do not report what happened to them, often because they fear getting in trouble or feel too embarrassed to come forward.

This is where law enforcement needs to take a closer look at how these cases are handled. Too many agencies still treat sextortion as a lower-level issue. Many officers are not trained in how to respond, and there is often insufficient focus on a victim-centered approach or on working with schools and parents. At the same time, these offenders are operating on a large scale, often from overseas, and targeting multiple victims at once.

First responding officer considerations

When officers respond to a sextortion call, it should be treated as both a criminal investigation and a mental health emergency. The first priority is the victim’s immediate safety. Officers should assess for suicidal thoughts, ensure the victim is not alone and involve parents or guardians right away.

Officers should reassure the victim that they are not in trouble. That message is critical and can reduce panic. Preserve evidence by advising the victim not to delete messages, accounts or images. Capture screenshots if necessary and document usernames, phone numbers and payment methods. Limit further contact with the offender and notify ICAC or appropriate investigative resources as soon as possible.

Investigative challenges

These cases present significant challenges. Offenders are often located overseas, using fake identities, encrypted platforms and rapidly changing accounts. They may target dozens of victims at once, making identification and prosecution difficult. The speed at which these crimes occur often outpaces reporting, and by the time law enforcement becomes involved, the suspect may already be gone or operating under a new identity.

Law enforcement needs to treat sextortion for what it is: an emergency. Victims need to know immediately that they are safe and not in trouble. One of the biggest reasons victims stay silent is fear of being punished. Agencies should use ICAC resources, take advantage of available training and put more effort into prevention through community outreach. In many of these cases, the first officer on scene may be the only opportunity to intervene before the situation escalates.

Law enforcement is no longer just responding to these crimes after they have occurred; we are responding to a real-time psychological emergency. Jordan DeMay and Evan Boettler are not just names; they are a wake-up call.

Sextortion is growing, and law enforcement needs to take a serious look at how these cases are being handled, or we will continue falling behind. This is not just a technology issue. It involves offenders using fear and speed to their advantage while we struggle to keep up. Agencies need to recognize this as an immediate crisis, put victims first, ensure officers are properly trained and take steps to get ahead of these cases before another tragedy occurs.

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About the author

Chief Deputy Zack Orr is a 27-year veteran of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. He is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and has extensive experience investigating online child exploitation cases. He holds a master’s degree in public safety administration from Western Illinois University and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.