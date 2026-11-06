NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: 2 Mass. officers wounded when suspect opens fire during ground struggle

Fall River police say the suspect, who was a convicted felon, had a handgun with a “switch"; the DA found the officers’ use of deadly force justified

November 06, 2026 09:56 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Newly released body camera video captures a fatal shooting in which police say a suspect opened fire on responding officers, wounding two before officers returned fire.

The department released the video Nov. 5 from the Feb. 8 shooting on Linden Street.

| WEBINAR: Rethinking public order policing: Crowd science, dialogue policing and the law

Police said officers responded to two calls involving the suspect, identified as Nigel Vaughn, within about an hour. The first, late on Feb. 7, reported that Vaughn was driving erratically and had been involved in an altercation near Knight’s Gas Station/Towing on Linden Street.

Early on Feb. 8, a second 911 call reported a man with a firearm in the same area. Officers responding to that call found Vaughn in an SUV. The weapons check and shooting followed during that response.

“I got a call saying somebody in a black SUV, with handguns involved, okay?” an officer says in the video.

An officer asks Vaughn to step out of the vehicle so he could check for weapons. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Vaughn resisted during a pat frisk, leading to a physical struggle, WHDH reported.

While on the ground, body camera video shows the suspect firing at officers.

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” an officer shouts in the recording.

Officers can then be heard reporting that an officer has been hit and requesting a medic.

Officers returned fire, striking Vaughn, who died from his injuries.

In the moments after the shooting, an officer asks, “You good?”

“My arm,” the officer responds.

Another voice later says, “I’m hit. I’m hit.”

One officer was struck in the elbow, and the other was struck in the abdomen, WHDH reported.

It was determined Vaughn’s firearm had an aftermarket machine-gun conversion device, commonly called a “switch,” that enabled it to fire multiple rounds with a single function of the trigger, according to the department. Police said Vaughn was a convicted felon and legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police said the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office determined the officers’ use of deadly force was justified following an investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives.

A separate administrative investigation by the department’s Shooting Investigation Team found the officers’ actions complied with department policy and Massachusetts use-of-force regulations, police said. The department’s Shooting Review Board unanimously found the officers’ actions complied with department policies and procedures.

The department extended condolences to Vaughn’s family and said it released the footage to help the public understand the shooting and the investigative findings.

“We believe transparency is essential to public trust,” the department said.

Trending
Robert G. Luna
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Robert Luna is first LA County sheriff in over a decade to win 2nd term
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department leader said he’s got some priorities for his second term, including making progress on deputy gangs and the future of Men’s Central Jail
November 05, 2026 09:25 AM
Agent Nicholas Graham
Officer Down
1 Colo. officer killed, 3 others wounded in shootout with suspect
Lakewood Officer Nic Graham was killed by a suspect who opened fire as officers boarded an RTD bus; the suspect was fatally shot in the shootout
November 06, 2026 04:38 PM
Washington Deputies Shot
Officer Down
Wash. deputy dies, second not expected to survive after shootout with suspect
One Spokane County deputy died and the other remained on life support so his organs can be donated; both were struck by gunfire while trying to breach the door of a home
November 05, 2026 09:09 AM
Screenshot 2026-11-05 085153.png
Body Camera
BWC shows Fla. deputies responding within 1 minute to deadly Citibank shooting
An armed security guard fatally shot the suspect after he drove into a crowded Tampa courtyard and killed a woman; four others were hospitalized
November 05, 2026 08:55 AM

Company News
Auror
Retail Crimes Software
Auror retailer data highlights impact of collaboration in tackling retail crime across North America
Auror is sharing new retail crime data highlighting how retailers and law enforcement are working together to tackle retail crime across North America
November 03, 2026 01:42 PM

Body Camera Officer Safety Officer-Involved Shootings
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.