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Ill. K-9 removed from handler’s care after being left in a field

The Lake County deputy had let K-9 Axel out to play and returned to the cruiser to complete paperwork; when the deputy was dispatched to a call, they left without Axel

August 18, 2026 12:15 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Lake County Sheriff’s Office

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A Lake County K-9 was removed from his handler’s care after he was left unattended for more than 20 minutes, the Daily Herald reported.

The May 5 incident involved Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Axel being left unattended in a field. The deputy had been playing fetch with Axel before returning to his vehicle to complete paperwork.

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The deputy then received a call for service and left to respond, leaving Axel behind in the field, the Herald reported. He then continued police work without noticing that Axel was not with him.

A community member found Axel in the field and called the sheriff’s office. Axel was returned to the department safely.

“The situation created a serious and unacceptable safety risk for both Axel and the public,” Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told the Herald. “We are extremely fortunate that Axel, the individual who found him, and everyone else involved were unharmed.”

The sheriff’s office then conducted an internal investigation, which found multiple policy violations on the deputy’s part. Axel was taken and placed in the care of a professional training facility.

A judge denied the deputy’s request for an injunction to keep Axel.

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K-9 Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com