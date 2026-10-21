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Wife: Ga. officer fired over personal ALPR use was trying to locate her during possible medical emergency

The wife of a former Milton Police detective alleges that her husband was let go for using the department’s Flock system to try to save her life during a diabetes-related medical emergency

October 21, 2026 01:24 PM • 
Joanna Putman

MILTON, Ga. — The wife of an officer who was fired over alleged ALPR misuse stated publicly that he used the system in order to save her life, 11 Alive reported.

Former Milton Police Department detective Randy Dula was let go from the department in August because of his use of the agency’s Flock camera system for personal reasons. Miriam Dula alleges that she was in fear for her life due to possible diabetes-related medical emergencies when her husband used the department’s Flock system to find her.

“On seven different occasions over a two-year period, he lost contact with her when she was in a diabetic distressful situation and used Flock to find her,” an attorney representing Randy and Miriam Dula said during the Oct. 20 press conference.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

During the conference, Miriam Dula stated that other devices Randy Dula used to keep track of her location in case of emergency were not functioning, leading him to perform the searches.

“He’s not a criminal. He’s not using Flock to stalk me or do all the negative things that’s going on right now. He used it to save my life, which is what Flock is intended for,” Miriam Dula said during the news conference.

The attorney alleged that the department’s investigation into Randy Dula’s Flock use was unfair. Randy Dula is appealing his termination and has not faced any felony charges.

The Milton Police Department declined 11 Alive’s request for comment.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com