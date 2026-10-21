Wife: Ga. officer fired over personal ALPR use was trying to locate her during possible medical emergency

MILTON, Ga. — The wife of an officer who was fired over alleged ALPR misuse stated publicly that he used the system in order to save her life, 11 Alive reported.

Former Milton Police Department detective Randy Dula was let go from the department in August because of his use of the agency’s Flock camera system for personal reasons. Miriam Dula alleges that she was in fear for her life due to possible diabetes-related medical emergencies when her husband used the department’s Flock system to find her.

“On seven different occasions over a two-year period, he lost contact with her when she was in a diabetic distressful situation and used Flock to find her,” an attorney representing Randy and Miriam Dula said during the Oct. 20 press conference.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

During the conference, Miriam Dula stated that other devices Randy Dula used to keep track of her location in case of emergency were not functioning, leading him to perform the searches.

“He’s not a criminal. He’s not using Flock to stalk me or do all the negative things that’s going on right now. He used it to save my life, which is what Flock is intended for,” Miriam Dula said during the news conference.

The attorney alleged that the department’s investigation into Randy Dula’s Flock use was unfair. Randy Dula is appealing his termination and has not faced any felony charges.

The Milton Police Department declined 11 Alive’s request for comment.