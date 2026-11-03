What bodybuilding taught me about consistent police leadership

By Lt. Thomas Orr

For years, I thought discipline and motivation were the same thing. I would wake up energized, train hard, report for duty with that same intensity and assume I was simply a motivated person.

I was wrong.

Motivation is a feeling. It shows up when it wants to and disappears just as quickly. Discipline is the decision you make before the feeling arrives. In police work, confusing the two can make a supervisor inconsistent, and inconsistency is one of the fastest ways to lose the trust of the people you lead.

It took a bodybuilding prep and a difficult conversation with a member of my district to make me see that clearly.

Where I learned the difference

Competitive bodybuilding has a way of exposing every excuse you make to yourself.

Motivation will get you through the first few weeks of contest prep. It will get you to the gym when the scale is moving, the mirror is changing and people are noticing. Motivation is easy when progress is obvious. It does not carry you through week 14.

By then, you are tired, hungry and irritable. The alarm goes off before daylight. The cardio machine is waiting. The same meals are lined up in the refrigerator. Some days, the mirror looks worse than it did the day before. Nobody is standing beside you making sure the work gets done.

What carries you through is not motivation. It is the set of decisions you made when you were thinking clearly: The meals will be prepared, the cardio will be completed, the check-in will be sent and the standard will not change because the day became difficult. I eventually realized leadership works the same way.

A supervisor who leads only when he feels sharp, patient and motivated is not really leading by a standard. He is leading by mood. His people never know which version of him is going to walk through the door.

The conversation that reset me

The conversation came from a member of my own district. The details are anonymized and slightly altered, but the leadership failure was mine.

Two deputies had made nearly identical performance mistakes within a short period. Both failed to complete a required follow-up before the end of their shifts. The first time it happened, I was frustrated. We were busy, I was under pressure from several directions and I addressed the deputy sharply. I made it clear that the expectation had been missed and documented the counseling.

When the same type of mistake happened again with another deputy, I handled it differently. That day, I was in a better mood. The deputy had a good reputation, explained what had happened and promised to correct it. I treated the matter as an informal conversation and moved on.

From my perspective, I had considered the circumstances. From the district’s perspective, two people had missed the same expectation and received noticeably different responses.

One of my people had the courage to say it directly: “Lieutenant, I do not think the issue is the standard. I think the issue is that nobody knows how you are going to apply it.” That landed hard because it was true.

I could explain every difference in my head, but I had never clearly separated the standard from the response. I had allowed my frustration, energy level and personal assessment of each employee to influence the outcome without explaining why. Whether I intended it or not, I had created the appearance that accountability depended on who you were and what kind of day I was having.

That is not consistency. That is unpredictability with rank attached to it.

Consistency does not mean identical treatment

The lesson was not that every employee must receive the exact same response for every mistake. Good supervision is more thoughtful than that. An experienced deputy who knowingly ignores a clear directive is not in the same position as a new deputy who misunderstands the expectation. Intent matters. Experience matters. Prior performance matters. The seriousness of the conduct matters. A first mistake may require coaching. A repeated or deliberate violation may require formal accountability. But the underlying standard must remain fixed.

In my example, the standard was simple: Required follow-up work had to be completed, or the supervisor had to be notified before the end of the shift. That expectation applied to everyone. What could vary was the leadership response, based on facts that could be explained and defended. That distinction changed the way I supervised.

I stopped asking, “Did I treat these two people exactly the same?” and started asking better questions: “Did I apply the same standard? Did I consider the same relevant factors? Can I explain the difference in my response without relying on personality, favoritism or mood?”

Consistency is not sameness. It is fairness that can be explained.

From instinct to a framework

For much of my career, I led on instinct. Most experienced cops do. We read people, scan a room and make decisions quickly. Those instincts are valuable on the street, but instinct alone is not a leadership system. A system has to hold up on the days when you are tired, angry, distracted or under pressure.

I began narrowing my leadership standards to a few non-negotiables: integrity, officer and public safety, ownership of mistakes, respectful treatment of people and follow-through on assigned responsibilities. Those standards do not move. The response can move.

One employee may need a direct correction behind a closed door. Another may need a coaching conversation that helps him understand the impact of his decision. A strong performer with one lapse should not automatically be handled like someone with a pattern of disregard. But every employee should be able to see that the same standard is being protected.

The same framework applies in the field. A new deputy who calls for backup early on a volatile call may need reassurance that caution was the right decision, while a veteran who repeatedly takes unnecessary risks may need a direct correction. The safety standard is identical: Use sound tactics and do not create avoidable danger. The supervision changes because the experience, intent and pattern are different.

That approach made me more disciplined as a supervisor. It also made difficult conversations easier. Instead of reacting to the employee, I could return to the standard, identify the relevant facts and choose a response I could defend.

That is what disciplined leadership looks like in practice. It is not loud. It is not performative. It is not giving the same speech to everyone. It is making decisions from a framework instead of emotion.

What the barbell still teaches me

The gym remains one of the places where I am reminded of this lesson almost every day.

The bar does not care whether I slept well, whether my schedule changed or whether I feel motivated. The weight exposes what I prepared for. Police leadership does the same thing.

Your people will eventually see whether your standards are real. They will notice whether you enforce them only when senior leadership is watching. They will notice whether your best worker gets a pass that somebody else would not receive. They will notice whether your patience disappears when you are stressed.

They are not expecting perfection. They are expecting fairness, clarity and the ability to predict what their leader stands for.

More than 20 years in uniform have taught me that credibility is built in those small, repeated moments. It is built when the same principle survives a bad day. It is built when a supervisor can admit, “I handled that inconsistently,” correct course and do better the next time.

The challenge

Here is the exercise I now use for myself, and it is one I would recommend to any supervisor.

Look back at three recent decisions involving coaching, accountability or recognition. Write down the standard involved in each decision. Then write down the factors that changed your response: experience, intent, prior performance, seriousness, circumstances or something else.

If you cannot identify the standard, you may have reacted instead of led. If the only reason for a different response was your mood, your relationship with the employee or how much pressure you were under, you have found a consistency problem.

Fixing it does not require a new policy or a motivational speech. It requires the discipline to decide what matters before the next difficult moment arrives.

Motivation may get a leader started. Discipline is what makes that leader trustworthy.

About the author

Thomas Orr is the North Naples District Commander with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. He has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience spanning patrol, street gang investigations, community policing and command leadership. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership. His executive education includes PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), the Southern Police Institute’s Command Officers Development Course (SPI CODC), the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy and the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commanders Academy.