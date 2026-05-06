Why new police supervisors struggle — and how to fix it

Leadership in law enforcement isn’t automatic — it’s learned, often the hard way. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley sits down with Lt. Sean M. Carroll (ret.), author of “A.I.O. Leadership for Law Enforcement: The Proven System That Forges Legendary Leaders Who Adapt, Improvise, and Overcome,” to talk about what really happens when officers step into leadership roles — and why so many struggle early on.

From the jump from officer to sergeant — and the isolation that comes with it — Carroll breaks down the realities of leading in policing, including gaps in training, the importance of self-awareness and the shift from doing the job to developing others. The conversation focuses on what effective leaders do differently — and how agencies can better prepare them from the start.

Tune in to discover



Why leadership — not the job — is often the reason officers stay or leave

The “11 fatal flaws” that quietly derail supervisors — and the one that causes the most damage

What really changes when you move from officer to sergeant to lieutenant — and why it catches so many off guard

Why the best supervisors don’t do everything — they build people who can

What effective leadership training actually looks like — and why most agencies miss the mark

About our guest

Lt. Sean M. Carroll is the founder of A.I.O. Leadership, LLC and creator of the First Line Supervisor Success Course (FLSSC) and Command-Level Leadership Masterclass. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he spent 23 years with the Providence (Rhode Island) Police Department, rising to the rank of lieutenant, and later served as an FBINAA Leadership Instructor, designing and teaching leadership development programs for agencies nationwide. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Roger Williams University and holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Boston University.

Through his career and work with departments across the country, Carroll identified a troubling pattern: the leadership failures driving officers out of policing weren’t isolated — they were systemic. That realization led him to develop the “11 Fatal Flaws of Leadership” framework and the FLSSC, a 40-hour program focused on transforming new supervisors into adaptable, effective leaders. He is also the author of “A.I.O. Leadership for Law Enforcement: The Proven System That Forges Legendary Leaders Who Adapt, Improvise, and Overcome,” available on Amazon.

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About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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