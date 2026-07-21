Mistaken identity and the Fourth Amendment

Fourth Amendment use-of-force claims are judged by reasonableness, not perfect hindsight. This article looks at how the 5th Circuit applied that standard in Martinez v. Hinojosa, a mistaken-identity shooting during an active shooter response. The ruling matters for law enforcement officers, trainers and agency leaders because it shows how courts evaluate force decisions made with incomplete information during rapidly evolving threats.

MARTINEZ v. HINOJOSA, 2026 WL 1613437 (5th Cir. 2026)

Few cases illustrate the difference between a tragic outcome and a constitutional violation more clearly than Martinez v. Hinojosa. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance in the west Texas town of Laredo came under rifle fire from an armed suspect who wounded one Laredo Police Department officer. The gunman, Cesar Terrazas, then forced his way into a nearby residence, shot a resident and was ultimately overpowered and disarmed by Jorge Martinez and his sister.

After taking away the gunman’s rifle and removing its magazine, Martinez exited the residence completely naked while carrying the rifle. According to Martinez, he shouted that he was not the shooter. Unfortunately, Officer David Hinojosa, who had arrived moments earlier and knew only that an armed suspect had shot at police and was still at large, believed Martinez was the gunman. Seconds later, Officer Hinojosa fired a single round, seriously wounding him.

Martinez filed suit alleging excessive force under the Fourth Amendment. The 5th Circuit affirmed summary judgment for the officer, concluding that although the shooting resulted from a mistaken identification, the mistake was objectively reasonable under the circumstances.

The court emphasized the Fourth Amendment does not require officers to be correct; it requires them to be reasonable. Officers frequently make decisions based on incomplete information, and the Constitution recognizes that reality. The question was not whether Martinez was actually the gunman. The question was whether a reasonable officer in Officer Hinojosa’s position could have believed he was.

What later proved to be a tragic mistake did not become a constitutional violation simply because more information became available afterward.

The court noted Officer Hinojosa arrived during an active-shooter event. He knew an officer had been shot. He knew officers had exchanged gunfire with a suspect. He then observed a man emerge from the residence carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle. From the officer’s perspective, he was confronting the active shooter, not an innocent citizen who had just disarmed the actual suspect.

The court also addressed Martinez’s claim that he had shouted, “I’m not the shooter.” Even assuming Officer Hinojosa heard those words, the court concluded it would still have been reasonable for an officer to doubt the statement. Officers are not required to accept a suspect’s self-serving declaration at face value during an ongoing armed confrontation.

Applying the familiar Graham v. Connor (490 U.S. 386 (1989)) factors, the 5th Circuit found the severity of the crime was extreme, the perceived threat was immediate, and the circumstances were rapidly evolving. The court repeatedly stressed that reasonableness must be evaluated from the perspective of an officer on the scene rather than through the lens of hindsight. What later proved to be a tragic mistake did not become a constitutional violation simply because more information became available afterward.

The practical lesson for officers is straightforward. Courts evaluate force decisions based on the totality of the circumstances known to the officer at the time force is used. In rapidly evolving situations, officers are often forced to make split-second decisions based on limited and imperfect information. While no one disputes Martinez was an innocent victim, the 5th Circuit concluded Officer Hinojosa’s mistaken belief was objectively reasonable under the circumstances and therefore did not violate the Fourth Amendment.

The Constitution judges reasonableness, not perfection. That principle lies at the heart of the court’s decision and remains one of the most important concepts in modern use-of-force law.

Read more Ken Wallentine case reviews here.