Not just wrong — clearly wrong: The high bar for overcoming qualified immunity

Qualified immunity in deadly force cases depends on whether prior court decisions clearly warned officers specific conduct was unconstitutional. This case analysis explains how the 9th Circuit applied that high standard in Fuhr v. City of Seattle, where an officer shot a suspect carrying an infant. The ruling matters for law enforcement leaders, trainers and officers because it reinforces the narrow, fact-specific nature of civil liability analysis.

FUHR v. CITY OF SEATTLE, 2026 WL 1252331 (9th Cir. 2026)

Fuhr v. City of Seattle provides another important reminder that qualified immunity often turns less on whether a court believes an officer made the correct decision and more on whether existing precedent clearly prohibited the officer’s conduct under similar circumstances.

Officers from the Seattle Police Department responded to reports that Shaun Fuhr had threatened the mother of his one-year-old daughter, violated a no-contact order and fired a handgun in a public park. When officers arrived, Fuhr fled on foot, carrying the child. Officers searched for more than 30 minutes using patrol units, a helicopter, a canine team and SWAT operators. Throughout the pursuit, officers repeatedly ordered Fuhr to stop, but he continued to flee while carrying the infant.

The encounter ended when SWAT Officer Noah Zech and another officer confronted Fuhr in a residential alley. Fuhr emerged from behind bushes holding the child and moved toward the officers. Less than two seconds after seeing him, Zech fired a single accurate round, killing Fuhr. The child was not injured. Officers later recovered Fuhr’s firearm nearby.

The court did not decide whether the shooting violated the Fourth Amendment. Instead, the 9th Circuit panel resolved the case on the second step of the qualified immunity analysis. Officers are entitled to qualified immunity, the court emphasized, unless existing precedent “clearly establishes that their conduct was unconstitutional under closely similar facts.” General principles such as “officers may not use excessive force” are not enough. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Zorn v. Linton, the court reiterated that clearly established law must be defined with a high degree of specificity and courts generally must identify prior cases involving similar circumstances.

Courts continue to stress that liability under §1983 generally requires more than broad constitutional principles.

The majority concluded no prior case involved the combination of circumstances present here: A suspect who had reportedly fired a gun fled from officers for an extended period, ignored repeated commands to stop and was carrying an infant while officers believed he remained armed. Because no precedent placed the constitutional question beyond debate under those facts, the court held Officer Zech was entitled to qualified immunity.

The dissenting judge viewed the case very differently. He pointed out the video evidence showed Fuhr walking slowly toward officers while holding his daughter against his chest. The dissent stated Fuhr’s hands were visible, he posed no immediate threat to officers, he had not been given adequate time to comply with commands, and there was no evidence he was using the child as a hostage. The dissent argued long-established precedent already clearly prohibited the use of deadly force against a suspect who poses no immediate threat to officers or others and no closely matching case was required to put officers on notice.

For law enforcement officers, the lesson from Fuhr is that qualified immunity remains heavily dependent on the “clearly established law” analysis. Courts continue to stress that liability under §1983 generally requires more than broad constitutional principles. Instead, officers lose qualified immunity only when existing precedent would have informed every reasonable officer that the specific conduct at issue was unlawful under the particular circumstances confronting them. At the same time, the sharp dissent in Fuhr demonstrates judges often disagree about whether a threat was truly immediate and whether prior precedent was sufficiently similar to provide that notice.

Officers should remember qualified immunity is not a substitute for sound tactics or sound judgment. It is a legal doctrine that protects officers from civil liability when the law governing a rapidly evolving situation is not clearly established.

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