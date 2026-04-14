Unrelated questions do not always prolong a stop

UNITED STATES v. HAMDAN, 2026 WL 604725 (8th Cir. 2026)

Judicial decisions concerning traffic stops often turn on tempo. In these cases, the question is not whether officers extended the stop by asking unrelated questions or checking on other people (passengers and onlookers), but whether those things actually added time to the stop. In United States v. Hamdan, the trial court ruled they did not, and the appellate court affirmed the trial court’s denial of suppression of key evidence.

At 12:30 a.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Officers Brian Mayberry and Nelson Leacraft saw a white Ford Taurus fail to come to a complete stop when pulling out of a gas station known to them for gang- and drug-related activity. A registration check showed the car was coregistered to Marwan Hamdan and his mother. Officer Leacraft recognized Hamdan’s name, knew he was on parole for a prior firearms offense, associated him with the Gangster Disciples gang and recalled he had been considered a person of interest in an earlier shooting.

Once the stop began, the officers found four occupants in the car. Officer Mayberry took the driver back to the patrol car, ran her information and asked questions about Hamdan, his parole status, drinking, marijuana and weapons. Officer Leacraft spoke with Hamdan and the rear-seat passengers and obtained identification. Noticing someone in a nearby Jeep filming the stop, Leacraft recognized one of its occupants as someone he believed had a violent history and learned both Hamdan and another passenger were on parole. He then called for backup and asked dispatch to run the passengers’ records.

After more officers arrived, Officer Leacraft had Hamdan and another passenger step out to be frisked. When Hamdan got out of the car, the officer saw an open bottle of alcohol in plain view on the floorboard. As he poured it out – about 10 minutes into the stop – dispatch returned the passengers’ record-check information. Leacraft then searched for more open containers and found a Glock .40-caliber handgun in the glove box. Since Hamdan was a felon, he was then detained for possessing the firearm.

On appeal, Hamdan did not challenge the initial stop or the pat-down searches. He argued only that the officers unlawfully prolonged the stop in three ways:



By using radio dispatch instead of the patrol-car computer for passenger record checks. By checking the nearby Jeep occupant who was recording. By asking the driver questions unrelated to the traffic offense.

The 8th Circuit rejected all three arguments.

First, the court held asking dispatch by radio to run the passengers’ records instead of using an in-car terminal did not show a lack of diligence. The officer was dealing with multiple occupants, including parolees with firearms histories, and he used the radio while waiting for backup rather than walking away from the scene to use the computer. That was reasonably diligent police work, not unconstitutional delay.

Officers still must be reasonably diligent, but they are not required to perform every task in the one “best” sequence imagined later by defense counsel.

Second, the court held checking the nearby Jeep occupant did not unlawfully extend the stop either. The officer was still waiting on dispatch to finish the passengers’ record checks, so the added inquiry did not prolong the stop. And even if it had, the court said the inquiry was a negligibly burdensome safety precaution. The stop occurred after midnight, in a high-crime area, involving known gang associates, and the occupants in the Jeep had been filming the encounter before driving off without responding to an officer.

Third, questioning the driver did not prolong the stop because other officers were simultaneously carrying out traffic-stop tasks and safety-related work. While one officer asked the driver a few questions, the other was checking identification, wrangling the passengers, conducting the frisks and then dealing with the open container of alcohol. Under the Supreme Court precedent (Rodriguez v. United States, 575 U.S. 348 (2015)), unrelated questioning is allowed so long as it does not measurably extend the duration of the stop. The court found no measurable extension here.

Here are some practical lessons for officers:



Questions unrelated to the primary purpose of the stop do not violate the Fourth Amendment unless they add time to the stop . Officers still must be reasonably diligent, but they are not required to perform every task in the one “best” sequence imagined later by defense counsel. If the traffic stop mission is still actively unfolding and the added questions or checks do not stretch the clock, suppression usually will not follow.

unless . Officers still must be reasonably diligent, but they are not required to perform every task in the one “best” sequence imagined later by defense counsel. If the traffic stop mission is still actively unfolding and the added questions or checks do not stretch the clock, suppression usually will not follow. Officer-safety steps remain part of the stop’s mission. Record checks on passengers, backup requests and limited inquiries into nearby potentially involved people may all fit within that mission when the circumstances justify them. The court treated this stop as a good example of officers working a developing scene rather than stalling for investigative advantage.

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