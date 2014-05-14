National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Honors Three Awardees at Annual Chairman’s Dinner During National Police Week

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Awards and Excellence in Media Award for 2014. The awards were presented during the annual Chairman’s Dinner, held May 12, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC.

The Chairman’s Dinner, a special event during National Police Week, affords the Memorial Fund the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate individuals and organizations that have assisted in its mission to tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve.

The Memorial Fund’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a deserving organization or individual who has taken a long-term leadership role in helping the Memorial Fund in its work to honor the service and sacrifice of individuals in the law enforcement profession. This year’s recipients are Ms. Karen Tandy, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at Motorola Solutions, and David Weisz, former Manager of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Alliances for Motorola Solutions.

Ms. Tandy has had a long career in federal law enforcement rising to Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Among her many contributions to the profession and community, she was instrumental in securing Motorola Solution’s $15 million donation to the National Law Enforcement Museum. Ms. Tandy also served on the Memorial Fund’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Weisz first became involved with the Memorial in 1987. He was a leading force in developing Motorola’s major partnership with the Memorial Fund, including the collective efforts to build the National Law Enforcement Museum. Mr. Weisz served on the Memorial Fund’s Board of Directors and he is a member of the Museum Leadership Council.

The Memorial Fund’s Excellence in Media Award is given to a deserving organization or individual in the journalism, news, media and/or entertainment industries who has increased the visibility and understanding of the law enforcement community through his or her work. This year’s awardee is Joseph A. Wambaugh, Jr., a bestselling author credited with transforming the sub-genre of the police novel into serious writing. His first four books and his work on the Police Story television series—in the 1970s—set new standards for subsequent law enforcement writers, and many acknowledge their debt to him.

“Our Board of Directors selected Ms. Karen Tandy, Mr. David Weisz, and Mr. Joseph Wambaugh as this year’s award recipients,” said Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO. “Whether they have led efforts to secure funding to get the National Law Enforcement Museum built, or assisted the public in understanding the law enforcement profession through books and screenplays, the 2014 award recipients have been instrumental in supporting the mission of the Memorial Fund,” he said.