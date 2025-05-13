REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Princeton Tec announces National Police Week promotion

Princeton Tec is offering discounts on its tactical collection of lighting products

May 13, 2025 12:45 PM
Princeton Tec Police Week press release.png

PRESS RELEASE

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Princeton Tec, a renowned provider of American-made quality outdoor and tactical lighting options, is excited to announce its tactical promotion in recognition of National Police Week, running from May 11-17, 2025. The limited time offer honors the dedicated men and women in law enforcement for their service and sacrifice.

In celebration of National Police Week, Princeton Tec is offering exclusive discounts on its tactical collection of lighting products, designed to enhance the safety and performance of law enforcement professionals in the field. This special offer is part of Princeton Tec’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities that rely on its products every day.

“We are proud to honor those who serve and protect our communities and are always looking for ways to show our gratitude to the law enforcement professionals who dedicate their lives to this,” said Princeton Tec Marketing Director Kady Kolb. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we are excited to offer this promotion as a token of appreciation for all that they do.”

Princeton Tec’s 50-year legacy of innovation has provided dependable lighting solutions to military, tactical and outdoor enthusiasts. Offering headlamps, helmet lights and more, Princeton Tec’s products are engineered for maximum reliability in the most demanding environments.

The National Police Week sale offers 25% off all tactical lighting products. More details about the sale can be found on the Princeton Tec website during the week of May 11-17, 2025.

For more information on Princeton Tec, please visit www.princetontec.com or find Princeton Tec on Instagram and Facebook.

About Princeton Tec

Princeton Tec is a pioneer for lighting products designed to combat the most extreme outdoor elements and demanding tactical spaces. Originally founded by Bill Stephens in 1975 with the invention of the “Bottom Timer,” the first fully automatic underwater stopwatch for SCUBA divers, Princeton Tec has since expanded to develop products for outdoor enthusiasts as well as military professionals. The company offers lighting systems and solutions including versatile headlamps, helmet lights, handhelds, lanterns and more. Proudly designed and manufactured in New Jersey, Princeton Tec has remained family-owned and operated for three generations, harnessing its spirit of adventure to grow and develop its wide range of products. For more information, visit www.princetontec.com or @pteclights on Instagram and @PrincetonTec on Facebook.

National Police Week