‘Ok, you guys got me': Suspect invites Colo. officers to dinner after being caught during foot pursuit

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A suspect who fled from a traffic stop offered to buy dinner for the officers who arrested him, the Wheat Ridge Police Department posted on social media.

The man, whose name was not released, was allegedly driving a vehicle with improper plates on Jan. 22 when police attempted a stop, according to the post. After initially delaying, he eventually stopped the car before fleeing on foot.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

Body camera footage shows an officer pursuing the suspect through a parking lot before tackling him. As officers placed him in handcuffs, the suspect said, “OK guys, you got me. Can I buy you dinner?”

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and issued a summons for multiple violations, including failure to present insurance, driving without a valid license, misuse of plates and obstruction, FOX 31 reported. He also had a warrant in another county for failing to appear on a traffic citation.

Police later said the suspect did not follow through on the dinner offer, writing on social media that “his dinner date at the Jefferson County Jail took precedent.”