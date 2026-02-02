REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
‘Ok, you guys got me': Suspect invites Colo. officers to dinner after being caught during foot pursuit

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the man did not follow through on the offer, writing on social media that “his dinner date at the Jefferson County Jail took precedent.”

February 02, 2026 12:29 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A suspect who fled from a traffic stop offered to buy dinner for the officers who arrested him, the Wheat Ridge Police Department posted on social media.

The man, whose name was not released, was allegedly driving a vehicle with improper plates on Jan. 22 when police attempted a stop, according to the post. After initially delaying, he eventually stopped the car before fleeing on foot.

Body camera footage shows an officer pursuing the suspect through a parking lot before tackling him. As officers placed him in handcuffs, the suspect said, “OK guys, you got me. Can I buy you dinner?”

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and issued a summons for multiple violations, including failure to present insurance, driving without a valid license, misuse of plates and obstruction, FOX 31 reported. He also had a warrant in another county for failing to appear on a traffic citation.

Police later said the suspect did not follow through on the dinner offer, writing on social media that “his dinner date at the Jefferson County Jail took precedent.”

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com