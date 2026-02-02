BWC: Person wielding knife, electric shock device runs at Baltimore officers before OIS

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department released body‑worn camera footage showing an officer‑involved shooting of a knife-wielding person in an apartment building, WBFF reported.

Officers were responding to multiple 911 calls on Jan. 19, including a welfare check, a disorderly person report and a report of an armed individual, according to the report. Upon arrival at an apartment complex, they found residents outside due to a fire alarm.

Inside a hallway, officers encountered a screaming person armed with a large knife. After the officers identified themselves as police, the individual retreated into an apartment. Officers saw blood in the hallway and attempted to enter. Additional units arrived and attempted to de‑escalate by ordering the suspect to exit and drop the knife.

The individual emerged holding both the knife and an electrical stun stick and failed to comply with commands. Officers deployed TASERs, which were ineffective. After the suspect ran toward officers with the weapons raised, an officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect.

Despite the gunshot wounds, the individual continued to ignore commands to drop the weapons as officers worked to secure the knife. After continued commands and de‑escalation efforts, the person ultimately dropped the weapons and was taken into custody.

The individual was transported to a hospital with two gunshot wounds, according to the report. She now faces assault and weapons charges.

The department’s Special Investigations Response Team is handling the ongoing probe.