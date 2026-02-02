REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Person wielding knife, electric shock device runs at Baltimore officers before OIS

Video shows Baltimore Police officers attempting de-escalation and deploying TASERs before a suspect armed with a knife and stun device charged at officers

February 02, 2026 12:51 PM • 
Joanna Putman

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department released body‑worn camera footage showing an officer‑involved shooting of a knife-wielding person in an apartment building, WBFF reported.

Officers were responding to multiple 911 calls on Jan. 19, including a welfare check, a disorderly person report and a report of an armed individual, according to the report. Upon arrival at an apartment complex, they found residents outside due to a fire alarm.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

Inside a hallway, officers encountered a screaming person armed with a large knife. After the officers identified themselves as police, the individual retreated into an apartment. Officers saw blood in the hallway and attempted to enter. Additional units arrived and attempted to de‑escalate by ordering the suspect to exit and drop the knife.

The individual emerged holding both the knife and an electrical stun stick and failed to comply with commands. Officers deployed TASERs, which were ineffective. After the suspect ran toward officers with the weapons raised, an officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect.

Despite the gunshot wounds, the individual continued to ignore commands to drop the weapons as officers worked to secure the knife. After continued commands and de‑escalation efforts, the person ultimately dropped the weapons and was taken into custody.

The individual was transported to a hospital with two gunshot wounds, according to the report. She now faces assault and weapons charges.

The department’s Special Investigations Response Team is handling the ongoing probe.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Body Camera Emotionally Disturbed Persons (EDP) Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com