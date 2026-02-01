REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Wash. deputy rescues driver from burning mail truck after crash

The Pierce County deputy pulled the driver from the burning truck, then attempted to put out the fire with the help of a bystander

February 01, 2026 08:00 AM

By Bonny Matejowsky
The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

PARKLAND, Wash. — A vehicle crash led to a mail truck catching fire in Parkland earlier this month, causing a dramatic rescue captured on bodycam footage.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-car collision in the 10600 Block of Park Avenue South in Parkland on Jan. 8, according to a Sheriff’s Office blotter post.

When the first deputy arrived, they noticed the driver was still in the mail truck. The deputy pulled the driver from the burning truck, then attempted to put out the fire with the help of a bystander.

Body-cam footage shows a deputy spraying a fire extinguisher on the front of the truck, its front window engulfed in flames.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire. Both the mail truck driver and a backseat passenger in the sedan were sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

© 2026 The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor, Wash.). Visit www.thenewstribune.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Body Camera Fire