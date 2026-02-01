BWC: Wash. deputy rescues driver from burning mail truck after crash

By Bonny Matejowsky

PARKLAND, Wash. — A vehicle crash led to a mail truck catching fire in Parkland earlier this month, causing a dramatic rescue captured on bodycam footage.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-car collision in the 10600 Block of Park Avenue South in Parkland on Jan. 8, according to a Sheriff’s Office blotter post.

When the first deputy arrived, they noticed the driver was still in the mail truck. The deputy pulled the driver from the burning truck, then attempted to put out the fire with the help of a bystander.

Body-cam footage shows a deputy spraying a fire extinguisher on the front of the truck, its front window engulfed in flames.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire. Both the mail truck driver and a backseat passenger in the sedan were sent to the hospital in serious condition.

