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Former Ga. deputy dies from injuries sustained in 1994 on-duty crash

Deputy Betty Uriegas was patrolling during a tropical storm when a crash left her paralyzed; she had served with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for nine years

August 12, 2026 11:58 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Officer Down Memorial Page

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Hall County Sheriff’s deputy has died from injuries she sustained during an on-duty crash in 1994, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Deputy Betty Uriegas was on patrol during Tropical Storm Beryl on Aug. 17, 1994, when she observed a group of people on private property. As she turned her vehicle around to investigate, she heard gunshots.

Her vehicle then hydroplaned off of the road, striking a tree and leaving her trapped inside until another officer arrived to assist. She was transported to a hospital with a broken neck.

The group had dissipated by the time other officers arrived.

The crash injuries rendered Uriegas a C4 quadriplegic. She died on Aug. 8 from pulmonary failure related to her condition at 66 years of age.

Uriegas had served with the Hall County Sheriff’s office for nine years at the time of the incident, according to ODMP. She carried the Olympic Torch at the 1996 Paralympic Games.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com