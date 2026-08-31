S.C. officer fatally shot by suspect

By Javon L. Harris

The State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in more than half a century, a Columbia Police Department officer was shot and killed in the line of duty during an incident a local park.

Chris DeLong , 29, died after being shot at Southeast Park in Columbia on Saturday, according to CPD Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook.

Another officer, David Dymock, was also shot and injured but was in stable condition, according to Holbrook.

“Our hearts are broken this evening,” Holbrook said during a news conference Saturday. “Together, under the worst circumstances you can possibly imagine, we’re deeply hurt.”

The suspect in the shooting, Adam Dowdy , 33, of Prosperity was also killed during the incident, Holbrook said. Those shootings at Southeast Park followed a reported domestic dispute that happened earlier Saturday about a mile away, police said.

DeLong was with the department for two years and is survived by his wife and two young children.

The last Columbia police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty was Lt. Philip George Schlatterer on July, 25, 1974 — more than 50 years ago — according to the Officer Down memorial page.

A domestic disturbance

At around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, DeLong was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Holstein Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance, Holbrook said.

When DeLong arrived at the house on Holstein Lane , he spoke to a female victim who said she had a restraining order against Dowdy and that he had been at the home causing a disturbance and “destroying property,” according to Holbrook. Dowdy left when the woman called 911, police said. She provided officers with a description of Dowdy and his car, Holbrook said.

Timeline of events in the Columbia, SC officer involved shooting.

A few minutes after 10:32 a.m. , DeLong told CPD dispatch that he’d located a suspicious person and a vehicle matching the description of Dowdy’s car at 951 Hazelwood Road (the address of Southeast Park ), Holbrook said. At 10:41 a.m. , Dymock arrived on scene to back up DeLong.

Four minutes later, Dymock radioed that both officers had been shot and that Dowdy “was down,” Holbrook said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident, according to CPD.

Dowdy has a varied criminal past, Holbrook said, and “has a history of several arrests” in South Carolina , Kentucky , Wisconsin and Georgia .

“Additional details will be released as appropriate,” Holbrook said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist Columbia police and said the scene was secure around 12:03 p.m.

Southeast Park is more than 60 acres and features walking trails, a pond, and tennis and pickleball courts. It’s adjacent to a few neighborhoods and not far from a Walmart and other local businesses. That park, as well as Holstein Lane , are both near Garners Ferry Road .

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