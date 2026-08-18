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Mass. police seek Blue H.E.L.P. co-founder after off-duty officer found dead

Karen Solomon, a co-founder of law enforcement mental health organization Blue H.E.L.P., is wanted for questioning in the death of a 30-year Worcester PD officer

August 18, 2026 04:31 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Karen Solomon

Joseph D. Early Jr., Worcester County District Attorney’s Office/Worcester PD/Facebook

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are searching for the co-founder of a law enforcement mental health organization after an off-duty Worcester police officer was found dead at her home, authorities said.

During a news conference on Aug. 18, Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said officers responded to a Wildwood Avenue residence for a report of a person down and found a deceased man who was later identified as off-duty Worcester Police Officer Kurt Solomon.

Kurt Solomon had served with the Worcester Police Department for 31 years, the New England Police Benevolent Association said.

The Worcester Police Department said it is actively seeking Karen Solomon, 58, “regarding the death of a male at her residence.”

“She’s a suspect with regards to this case. We want her for questioning,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said, adding that investigators want to speak with Solomon about what happened inside the home.

Police previously said Solomon was last seen on foot walking toward Westcott Street while wearing pajama shorts and a tank top. Police issued a reverse 911 alert covering an approximately 2.5-mile area around the scene and urged anyone who sees Solomon not to approach her and to call police.

The search has drawn assistance from numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Officials said resources involved include Worcester Police Department personnel and K-9 teams, Massachusetts State Police troopers, the State Police Air Wing and Special Emergency Response Team, as well as personnel from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service. Saucier said the FBI had also offered assistance.

Police did not say whether Solomon is believed to have the officer’s service weapon. Saucier said investigators did not have that information and were executing a search warrant at the residence.

Early referenced Massachusetts rules governing the release of information in domestic violence cases when explaining why authorities could not disclose more about the circumstances surrounding the death or the relationship between those involved.

“I can’t explain what the domestic violence relationship is,” Early said.

Solomon is a co-founder of Blue H.E.L.P., an organization focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health in law enforcement and supporting the families of officers who have died by suicide. She is also married to a police officer.

She also created First H.E.L.P. and wrote “Hearts Beneath the Badge” and “The Price They Pay,” along with articles about law enforcement suicide.

Solomon had previously contributed to Police1.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.