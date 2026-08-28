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BWC: Man strikes Baltimore officer with car while attempting to flee traffic stop before OIS

Drone video of the incident shows an crowd throwing bottles at officers trying to render aid to the wounded suspect

August 28, 2026 05:23 PM

By Chevall Pryce
Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police released body-camera footage Friday showing a routine car impoundment turn violent as an officer clung to a moving vehicle before opening fire on the driver.

On Aug. 22 at 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Eutaw Street, Baltimore Police officer Samuel Thomas was writing a ticket and removing license plates from a vehicle with expired registration before having the vehicle towed.

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In Thomas’s body-camera footage, an unidentified woman asked Thomas why he was removing the plates. Tyrik Braxton, the vehicle’s owner, then walked by the officer and the car. Braxton, who initially claimed the vehicle was not his, asked Thomas why it needed to be towed and then asked to get in the car.

Thomas, who has been with the department for 20 years, let Braxton enter the vehicle and grab his belongings.

Thomas asked Braxton if he had his keys; Braxton said he did not. Thomas stepped in front of the vehicle and called for backup from a nearby patrol vehicle driven by officer Nikolay Dibrov.

Braxton then started the vehicle and attempted to drive, forcing Thomas onto the hood of the vehicle. Braxton reversed the vehicle before driving forward again as Thomas held onto the hood.

While attempting to drive away, Braxton struck Dibrov’s vehicle. Thomas let go of Braxton’s vehicle before he shot three times at Braxton, striking him twice.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley defended Thomas’ actions.

“The only place for [Thomas] to go would have been to the right, which, then if he falls off, Mr. Braxton runs over him,” Worley said during the Friday news conference about the shooting. “If he goes right, he might still get hit. So, unfortunately, he hadn’t any choice but to open fire and try to end the incident.”

Braxton stopped driving after being shot by Thomas. The unidentified woman opened the driver’s side door of Braxton’s vehicle, asking him, “Why did you do that?” Thomas proceeded to pull Braxton, who was bleeding excessively, out of the vehicle. Thomas administered medical aid to Braxton, including a tourniquet.

While Thomas tended to Braxton, Dibrov and several other officers, including Maryland Transit Administration officers, held off a crowd of observers. From his body-camera video, Dibrov was seen pushing back several observers who attempted to get close to Braxton.

“Officers are trying to render aid to save the individual and the crowd is hindering that,” Worley said.

Footage from the Baltimore Police Department’s Foxtrot helicopter showed several bottles being thrown at officers as Thomas attempted to administer aid. No officers were struck by the bottles, and no charges were filed against anyone in the crowd.

“People’s complete lack and disregard for law and refusing to comply with lawful orders is why we end up with police-involved shootings,” Worley said. “Here’s another incident where he gets shot over a parking ticket and losing his car.”

Thomas was taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries, but Worley confirmed the officer is “fine.” Braxton was also taken to the hospital, where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

Braxton had two prior arrests, including a DUI in December 2024 , when he struck a police vehicle, and another incident in November 2025 , when he attempted to flee a traffic stop. Braxton will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. Worley said Braxton may be charged with attempted murder but could not confirm.

At the time of the shooting, Worley said Thomas was “just being nice” by allowing Braxton to reenter his car, claiming the situation would not have escalated if Braxton did not attempt to drive off and strike Thomas.

“The simple thing is [to] comply with the officer, and don’t get in the car and try to drive away,” Worley said. “You’ve got officers up here trying to do what we ask them to do, which is addressing quality of life issues, and this is what happens, and it happens because you have someone who doesn’t comply to the orders.”

Worley said the department is conducting a full investigation with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

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Have a news tip? Contact Chevall Pryce at cpryce@baltsun.com.
©2026 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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