Georgia Bureau of Investigation Receives Safety Equipment Grant From The Spirit of Blue Foundation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The Spirit of Blue Foundation announced today that it has awarded a copy of the Amped FIVE Professional forensic image and video enhancement software to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as part of its 2013 Safety Grant Program. A formal presentation of the software was made at the GBI Headquarters in Decatur, GA on May 10th, 2013 to Deputy Director Rusty Andrews, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Adkins and members of the forensic unit who are utilizing this new tool in their investigations. The announcement of the grant was delayed due to the sensitive nature of ongoing investigations utilizing the Amped Software. The grant award was made possible by a generous gift from Amped Software North America and will be utilized by investigators in their daily work and on major cases.

“GBI is finding itself dealing with more and more investigations that contain video and image evidence that they need help enhancing,” commented Todd Parola, who serves the Spirit of Blue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Not only did they demonstrate the impressive capabilities that Amped FIVE now gives them while we visited them at their headquarters, but in true southern fashion they hosted us with a freshly baked red velvet cake, courtesy of the GBI Director’s own mother. They are true professionals through and through.”

“The receipt and use of the Amped Five software from the Spirit of Blue Foundation has given the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the advantage of quick turnaround and great results in video enhancement cases in the State of Georgia,” added Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Adkins who works with the Bureau’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Amped Software develops tools for the analysis, enhancement, and authentication of digital images and video for forensic, security and investigative applications. Amped FIVE Professional, their flagship product, is used by government agencies, law enforcement, forensic labs and security companies worldwide. Amped experts have worked on hundreds of cases, some of which have been of national and international importance. Founded in 2008 in Trieste, Italy, and with US offices in Las Vegas that serves US Law Enforcement, military, and corporate customers; Amped’s single mission is to create the one stop software for any image and video processing need related to security and investigations.

2013 preliminary statistics released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reveal the number of U.S. law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty so far this year have totaled 95, a12% percent decrease from the same period in 2012. Firearm-related deaths have reached 28, a decrease of 32% for the same period. While progress is being made, the reality of these statistics and the increasing number of underfunded law enforcement agencies across the country fuel the Spirit of Blue safety grant initiative.

The Spirit of Blue Foundation actively encourages the public at large to honor and appreciate law enforcement officers who serve to protect our communities. By supporting the Spirit of Blue Foundation, the public can make an impact in the lives of law enforcement officers every day. To learn more about the Spirit of Blue, make a donation or to order from a full range of Spirit of Blue products currently available, visit www.spiritofblue.com.

About The Spirit of Blue Foundation

The Spirit of Blue Foundation, based out of Chicago, IL, is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to the enhancement of officer safety and vitality throughout the law enforcement community by promoting public awareness for their protection and fulfilling safety equipment and training needs. The Spirit of Blue Foundation develops and executes fundraising campaigns nationally with the support of partner non-profits, national retailers and private equipment manufacturers. Fundraising proceeds are distributed in the form of Safety Equipment Grants to law enforcement agencies from local to federal levels.