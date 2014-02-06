Spirit of Blue Receives $5,000 Donation From Blue Force Gear

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – The Spirit of Blue Foundation is pleased to announce that it has received a generous $5,000 contribution from Safety Grant Sponsor Blue Force Gear. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of their Victory Series™ slings in 2012 generated the donated funds. The Victory Series slings (available in both single-point and 2-point models) were originally designed as a more affordable option for law enforcement officers who were responsible for outfitting their own individually purchased patrol rifles. The Victory Series has the same functionality as their Vickers Combat Applications Sling™, but is constructed with more budget conscious materials.

“When Blue Force Gear originally approached us regarding this unique opportunity to work together, we were very excited,” commented Todd Parola, Spirit of Blue Co-Founder and Chairman. “With the funds generated from the marketing and sling product promotion, The Spirit of Blue Foundation looks forward to continuing our efforts to meet the needs of law enforcement agencies that have critical safety equipment needs. It means a lot that Blue Force Gear has the same concerns for officer safety and chose to show their support in such a tangible way.”

“Blue Force Gear is extremely impressed with Spirit of Blue’s efforts in creating awareness and funding training for Law Enforcement officers,” said Ashley Burnsed, Blue Force Gear’s CEO. “We had to find a way to participate in such a worthwhile cause and give back to those who help keep our community safe. Donating a portion of the proceeds from our LE dedicated line was the least we could do.”

The Spirit of Blue Foundation works nationally to support the Law Enforcement community through the award of Safety Equipment Grants, funded by both private and corporate donations. The donation from Blue Force Gear coincides with a major fundraising push by the Foundation, which includes a new Public Service Announcement featuring Emmy-nominated actor Vincent D’Onofrio (star of ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’) appearing on Outdoor Channel and a new text-to-pledge campaign fueled by Mobile Cause that allows donations to be submitted by texting “BLUE” to 41444. With a goal of raising $25,000 by July 1st, 2013, the Foundation and its partners hope to realize a dramatic impact in the safety of the nation’s law enforcement officers.

2012 statistics released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, in conjunction with Concerns of Police Survivors, revealed the number of U.S. law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty totaled 129, a 22% percent decrease from 2011. Firearm-related deaths reached 49, a decrease of 32% for the same period. While progress is being made, the reality of these statistics and the increasing number of underfunded law enforcement agencies across the country fuel the Spirit of Blue safety grant initiative.

The Spirit of Blue Foundation actively encourages the public at large to honor and appreciate law enforcement officers who serve to protect our communities and to support private manufacturers who answer the call to contribute as well. By supporting the Spirit of Blue Foundation, the public can make an impact in the lives of law enforcement officers every day. To learn more about the Spirit of Blue or make a donation, visit www.spiritofblue.com.

About The Spirit of Blue, Inc.

The Spirit of Blue, Inc., based out of Chicago, IL, is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to the enhancement of officer safety and vitality throughout the law enforcement community by promoting public awareness for their protection and fulfilling safety equipment and training needs. The Spirit of Blue Foundation develops and executes fundraising campaigns nationally with the support of partner non-profits, corporate sponsors and private equipment manufacturers. Fundraising proceeds are distributed in the form of Safety Equipment Grants to law enforcement agencies from local to federal levels. Donations can be made be made anytime at www.spiritofblue.com or by texting “BLUE” to 41444.

About Blue Force Gear, Inc.

Blue Force Gear® designs the best weapon slings and leads the lightweight equipment revolution with its Ten-Speed™ multi-use pouches. They also reinvented MOLLE to be the world’s lightest with their revolutionary MOLLEminus™ technology and Helium Whisper™ pouch attachment system. Unrivaled innovation and attention to detail set Blue Force Gear apart from others in the tactical equipment industry.