Leading through chaos: Lessons I’ve learned as a patrol sergeant

By Sergeant J.C. Franklin

Critical incidents have a way of slowing time down and speeding it up all at once. The radio never seems to stop. Information changes by the minute. Officers are forced to make split-second decisions while trying to understand an incident that is still unfolding.

Having responded to critical incidents as both an officer and a patrol sergeant, I have learned something important. Officers are not looking for perfection from their supervisor. They are looking for leadership.

They want someone who is calm when everyone else feels the pressure. They want someone who will make decisions, communicate clearly and provide direction. Most importantly, they want to know they are not facing the incident alone.

Give every officer a purpose

One of the first things officers look for during a critical incident is direction.

Officers want to help. They understand these situations are all hands on deck, but they do not want to stand around wondering where they fit into the response. They want to know what needs to be done.

Whether it is establishing a perimeter, securing evidence, handling traffic, managing witnesses or assisting EMS, every assignment matters. A sergeant’s responsibility is to ensure every officer has a purpose and understands the overall objective. Clear assignments reduce confusion, prevent duplicated efforts and allow officers to focus on their responsibilities instead of wondering what they should be doing.

Just as importantly, recognize the work your officers are doing. During stressful incidents, a simple acknowledgment — “Good job holding that perimeter” or “Thanks for staying with that witness” — goes further than many supervisors realize. Officers remember whether their efforts were noticed.

One incident early in my career shaped much of how I approach leadership today.

I was a young deputy working for a small sheriff’s office. That night, the only officers on duty in the county were a city police officer and me. We responded to a domestic violence call involving an armed suspect and were immediately confronted by a man standing outside holding a pistol.

For several tense minutes, we spoke with him as he repeatedly held the gun to his own head. At times, he lowered it, gripping the barrel and slide with his nondominant hand before raising it again. We continued talking with him while simultaneously thinking ahead and preparing for every possible outcome.

As off-duty officers began arriving, I realized additional personnel alone would not solve the problem unless everyone understood their role. Rather than allowing officers to simply gather behind us, assignments were given immediately. Some established containment, others secured the area and one officer was directed to retrieve a less-lethal shotgun. When the suspect again lowered the firearm and held it by the barrel and slide, I recognized the opportunity and directed deployment of the less-lethal round.

It worked exactly as intended.

The suspect was safely taken into custody. No officers were injured. Most importantly, no one lost their life that night.

Looking back, what stands out to me is not the less-lethal deployment itself. It is that leadership often has very little to do with rank. Even as a young deputy, I learned that someone has to stay focused enough to think ahead, recognize opportunities and coordinate the efforts of everyone on scene.

That lesson has stayed with me throughout my career as a patrol sergeant.

Stay calm and keep officers informed

Remaining calm is one of the most important things a supervisor can do during a critical incident. Calmness is contagious. So is panic.

Being calm does not mean standing still. It means moving deliberately through the scene, checking containment, confirming officers are where they need to be, asking whether anyone needs additional resources and making sure everyone understands the objective. Some of the most valuable information I receive never comes over the radio. It comes from brief face-to-face conversations with officers holding a perimeter, talking with witnesses or managing traffic.

Communication is equally important.

Officers do not need constant speeches during a rapidly evolving incident. They need timely updates. Has the objective changed? Has the suspect’s location changed? Has new information come from witnesses? Are additional resources responding? Even a brief update every few minutes keeps officers working toward the same goal and prevents assumptions from filling the gaps.

Experienced officers have told me something similar over the years after critical incidents.

They rarely expected their supervisor to have every answer. What they appreciated was knowing someone was paying attention, checking on them, keeping them informed and making decisions when decisions needed to be made. More than once, I have heard officers say, “I never felt like we were out there by ourselves.”

That is exactly how good supervision should feel.

Leadership continues after the scene is secure

Leadership does not end when the scene is secure. In many ways, it is just beginning.

After every significant incident, I make it a point to personally check on every officer who was directly involved. I do not simply ask, “You doing okay?” I ask what they saw, how they are processing the incident and whether there is anything they need before they go home. Some conversations last only a few minutes. Others take much longer.

I also believe every critical incident deserves an honest crew debrief.

Those conversations should identify what went well, what could have gone better and what lessons can be carried into the next incident. The goal is not to assign blame. It is to improve performance while supporting the people who lived through the event.

The first person I evaluate during those discussions is myself.

If I missed something or could have handled part of the incident differently, I say so. I have found that officers respect supervisors who hold themselves accountable before expecting accountability from everyone else.

I also remind officers that split-second decisions should be evaluated within the reality in which they were made. It is easy to critique an incident while sitting comfortably in a briefing room with body-worn camera footage that can be paused and replayed. It is much harder to make the right decision in seconds with incomplete information and rapidly changing circumstances.

That does not excuse mistakes, nor should it prevent honest conversations about improving performance. It simply reminds us to evaluate incidents with professionalism, fairness and an understanding of the environment in which those decisions were made.

Over the years, I have learned that officers remember very little about the specific radio traffic or tactical movements of a critical incident. They remember whether their supervisor showed up. They remember whether someone gave them direction. They remember whether someone checked on them afterward. And they remember whether their sergeant accepted responsibility alongside them.

A patrol sergeant’s critical incident checklist

During the incident, ask yourself:



Does every officer have a clear assignment?

Does everyone understand the current objective?

Have I personally checked the perimeter and identified any gaps?

What has changed in the last five minutes?

Have I communicated those changes to my officers?

Does anyone need additional personnel, equipment or relief?

Am I projecting calm, confidence and control?

After the incident, ask yourself:



Have I personally checked on every involved officer?

Have I recognized what my officers did well?

Have we conducted an honest debrief?

What could I have done better as the supervisor?

Critical incidents reveal what kind of leader a patrol sergeant truly is.

From my experience, officers do not expect perfection. They expect someone who will lead from the first radio transmission until the final debrief. That leadership is built through presence, communication, accountability and genuine concern for the people beside you.

When supervisors consistently provide those things, officers remember it long after the scene has been cleared.

About the author

Sergeant J.C. Franklin began his law enforcement career after attending the police academy in August 2010. He went on to serve with the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office in Ouray, Colorado until 2014. That same year, he joined the Montrose Police Department, where he continues to serve today. Throughout his career, Sergeant Franklin has taken on a variety of specialized roles, including Taser Instructor, Driving Instructor, and breacher on the SWAT team. In April 2020, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant, a role in which he takes great pride in leading and supporting his team. Sergeant Franklin has completed numerous leadership courses over the years, strengthening his commitment to professional growth and effective leadership. He is dedicated to fostering a positive, supportive environment within his department while continuing to serve his community with integrity and professionalism.

Patrol officers, what are you looking for from your sergeant during a critical incident? Share below.