NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you for reading and supporting our efforts. Learn more

Patrol Issues

When CSI is delayed: Tools patrol officers can use to protect evidence

A patrol-ready evidence kit can help officers recognize, document and preserve potential evidence — within their training and agency policy

September 11, 2026 11:42 PM • 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Crime scene tape

Scene of the crime.Close-up view of crime scene tape blocking an entrance.Police line.

South_agency/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Editor’s note: The tools and practices discussed here are intended to help officers recognize, document and preserve potential evidence when appropriate. They are not a substitute for crime scene personnel, agency-approved training or legal guidance. Officers should follow their agency’s policies and procedures for scene security, searches, evidence collection, documentation and specialized callouts.

Half of good police work is finding the evidence before it disappears. The other half is proving you were the one who actually found it. In a lot of agencies, both halves fall on patrol because the crime scene tech is one person covering an entire county, is not working that day, or is stuck processing a homicide two counties over. Sometimes the tech simply isn’t coming, and the evidence does not wait for a callback. It gets rained on, driven over, kicked into the weeds, or walked off while you stand around waiting for someone else. A patrol-ready kit can help trained officers identify and preserve potential evidence while awaiting a technician or detective response.

This is not about replacing your crime scene unit. It is about working the cases with more efficiency, but within the scope of your policy. I love my crime scene technicians, and I am blessed to have a full team willing and waiting to help. Crime scene technicians bring training, certification, documented methodology and courtroom credibility. On a violent crime, a sexual assault, or any scene where the stakes and the scrutiny are high, the answer is still the same: secure it, hold it and get a tech. A defense attorney will take apart an officer who freelanced past their training, and they should.

But I found dozens of products you can use to build your own CSI patrol kit that still fall within most policies and evidence-handling requirements. Here are my top choices to start with.

Metal detector for finding evidence faster

If I could choose one tool that every patrol team should have, it would be the Garrett Vortex CSI Metal Detector. This is not a hobby metal detector, even though you can absolutely use it as one if you buy it yourself. Garrett’s CSI line is tuned specifically for weapons, bullets and shell casings.

The FBI’s own Law Enforcement Bulletin walks through exactly how an investigator should use a metal detector and the benefits of fast evidence recovery. That casing you find right now matters because, once you recover it, the lab can do its job of identifying prints and matching the firing-pin and breech-face marks to a specific weapon.

Honestly, I didn’t think I would use a metal detector in the field as much as I do. I have used it to search a weed-choked alley for a gun a suspect ditched while fleeing on foot; I have used it to grid the street and gutters after a drive-by shooting, looking for casings; and to search for a gun that was tossed in a dirty irrigation canal. The Garrett Vortex is waterproof up to 16 feet, which is why I like this version over all the others.

Vortex.jpg

UV lights for seeing the invisible

“Don’t check your hotel room with a UV light” is probably good advice because with the right light you can see more than you probably want to. Ultraviolet and blue light reveal what the naked eye misses. Semen, saliva and urine are naturally fluorescent and glow at the right wavelength. You can quickly scan a mattress, a wall, or a car interior and pinpoint stains instead of guessing. If you find the right wavelength of light, you can even see dry sweat and sometimes fingerprints.

The uvBeast V3 385-395nm and 365nm are the most common wavelengths professionals reach for in forensic work because they produce high-contrast fluorescence. But my favorite use for these lights has nothing to do with body fluids. I like to use them to find dust, or lack of dust on dry surfaces.

UvBeast2.jpg

Photo/Emma

I had a domestic where the victim said she had been shoved and pinned against a wall because her boyfriend was not letting her go. But she had no visible injuries, and we had no independent witnesses, which is a maddeningly common problem. No marks, no photos, and this was a he-said-she-said case that would go nowhere.

I used my uvBeast V3 on the wall exactly where she told me she was, and it lit up the disturbance. The smear of dust on the wall and the transfer pattern where someone’s hands, arms, and body had pressed and dragged across the surface were consistent with her account.

Just a couple of notes with UV lights. UV lights can’t determine what type of stain or where the stain came from. They just show what is there. If you need details, you may need to call your Crime Scene Technician to help you identify it.UV lights can also destroy DNA. Ultraviolet radiation damages DNA by fusing adjacent bases into thymine dimers that kink and break the strand. If you need DNA as evidence, don’t hold the light on the stain or stay away from UV lights altogether.

Blood light for tracking

Blood does not glow blue under a black light as it does on television. That is a myth. Of all the common body fluids, blood is the one that does not fluoresce. It absorbs light. Under an alternate light source, it goes dark rather than bright. That is why your UV flashlight, which is perfect for semen and saliva, is not for your blood investigations.

NEBOBLOOD2.jpg

Photo/Emma

But a dedicated NEBO IllumaTrace blood tracking light will work just fine. The NEBO IllumaTrace uses specific wavelengths to make blood stand out against dark, cluttered, blended-in backgrounds. This light makes blood stand out against gravel, dirt, dark carpet and piles of clothes. Hunters have used these for years to follow a blood trail through the brush at night, and the crime-scene application is the same. You are looking for blood.

Imagine trying to track down a suspect or a victim in the middle of the night. All you have is a faint blood trail that seems to disappear. If you had the NEBO IllumaTrace, your job could be a lot easier.

NEBOBLOOD3.jpg

Thermal imaging as a search aid

TopDom4.jpg

Photo/Emma

I originally started testing the TOPDON TC004 Mini to see whether it could help locate people hiding in tight spaces, such as attics or crawl spaces. While this compact, standalone thermal camera is not ideal for that purpose — particularly in hot southern climates — it can be useful for searching thick brush or determining whether a vehicle hood is still warm.

One legal line to respect. Thermal imaging is a lead generator, not proof of a fact by itself. The Supreme Court drew a bright-line rule in Kyllo v. United States against using thermal imaging to see inside a home without a warrant. Keep your use to lawful, plain-view, exterior searches to find people in places they are not legally allowed to be in the first place. Use it to point you to where to look, then develop the evidence in ways that will hold up.

Counter-surveillance for first responders

I have been to dozens of calls over the last few years of people claiming they have hidden cameras in their houses, or trackers on their cars.

As a patrol officer, it is nice to have a simple tool like the Kadncst hidden camera detector to help sweep a location for signals that can help you find hidden cameras and covert recording devices before calling out detectives in the middle of the night. There are lots of these devices on the market, from the cheap Kadncst one I purchased to professional-grade ones that cost thousands.

A cheaper scanner like the Kadncst is my go-to tool for the voyeurism complaints where victims are being recorded or think they are being recorded, and in domestic cases where a victim believes their abuser has them under surveillance. Once you confirm the presence of a device, stop and call your agency’s detectives for guidance. Use this tool as a pre-screening device to determine whether a detective call-out is warranted.

Where I put all of this

I have a lot of different tools that I test and use out in the field. Finding a place to store all this stuff can get tricky. I am in the process of building my own fancy case that can fit all my CSI equipment in its custom spaces, so I will do an update when I get to that point. But you don’t need anything fancy. You just need something to move the tools from your office to your car. My entire kit rides in an old soft rifle case with several rifle magazine pouches that hold my flashlights and scanners. Do not let the search for the perfect case stop you from carrying the kit you have. A repurposed rifle case, a hard-sided toolbox, even a solid range bag will get you started. Upgrade when you can and carry it in the meantime.

Before you start purchasing random CSI equipment, get to know each tool, its limits and the line where a finding needs a real evidence technician. Ask your technicians. They are there to help. Also, just because you have fun tools does not give you permission to expand your legal authority to search. Know your limits and hand off the major scenes.

The evidence does not wait, and “the tech could not come” is not an answer most juries accept. A patrol-level kit does not make you an independent crime scene unit and is not supposed to. It makes sure the cases your techs will never reach still get worked, and the scenes they do reach arrive better preserved than they are used to. Buy the training first. Then buy the gear.

First Responder Deals & Discounts
PSAP_5starnutrition.webp
5 Star Nutrition
Save 5% off supplements and gear.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_AgainFaster.webp
Again Faster
Save up to 7% off Olympic barbells, weight plates, and men’s apparel.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_aveda.Jpg
Aveda
Save 20% off vegan hair products, shampoos, conditioners, and salons.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_us.ankermake.jpg
AnkerMake US
Save up to 20% off 3d high-speed printer, filaments, accessory.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_babbel.png
Babbel
Save up to 75% off learning software and e-learning platform.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_benchmarkabrasives.webp
Benchmark Abrasives
Save up to 10% off zirconia flap discs, general-duty diamond blades.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_bluecoolers.jpg
Blue Coolers
Save 10% off ice coolers, drinkware, and other outdoor products.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_bentgo.jpg
Bentgo
Save 10% off lunch boxes, bags, and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_bn3th.jpg
BN3TH.com
Save 20% off men’s pouch underwear, men’s pouch boxers.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_bridgeandburn.jpg
Bridge & Burn
Save 10% off men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_brumate.Jpg
BruMate
Save 15% off drinkware, coolers, hydration packs and collections.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_calvinklein.jpg
Calvin Klein
Save 20% off apparel, handbags, footwear, underwear, fragrance, and home furnishings.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_cliqproducts.jpg
CLIQ
Save 10% off the ultimate portable chairs and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
PSAP_decked.jpg
DECKED
Save 10% off truck bed toolboxes, truck bed storage and truck accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_devil-dog.jpg
DEVIL-DOG Dungarees
Save 20% off jeans, pants, jackets, and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_dreamcloudsleep.jpg
DreamCloud
Save 5% off bed frames, hybrid mattress, luxury mattress.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_ekster.jpg
Ekster
Save 20% off smart trackable wallets, backpacks, and gear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_fairharborclothing.jpg
Fair Harbor
Save up to 25% off men’s shorts, kids swim and beachwear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_fieldcompany.jpg
Field Company
Save up to 25% off lighter cast iron skillets, cast iron cookware sets.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_forloh.jpg
FORLOH
Save up to 20% off hunting clothes and outdoor gear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_fitssock.jpg
FITS
Save 25% off wool socks, hiking socks, men’s sock packs and bundles.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_freshcleantees.jpg
Fresh Clean Threads
Save 18% off tees, tanks, polos, long sleeves, and hoodies.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_giantlifting.jpg
Giant Lifting
Save up to 5% off barbells bumper plates, benches, power racks, kettlebells, squat racks, slam balls.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_freedomfatigues.jpg
Freedom Fatigues
Save 15% off patriotic apparel, hats, and gear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_glassbaron.jpg
Glass Baron
Save up to 10% off handcrafted glass gifts, artisan figurines, fashion jewelry, ornaments, holiday gifts.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_glyderapparel.jpg
Glyder
Save up to 20% off tops, leggings, limitless movement active wear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_gnarlydood.jpg
Gnarly Dood
Save up to 20% off chalk bag, chalk bucket, hat and quickdraw pouch.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_goprofessionalcases.jpg
Go Professional Cases
Save up to 10% off custom cases and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_goatstrail.jpg
Goats Trail Off-Road Apparel Company
Save up to 15% off t-shirts, hats, and off-road apparel.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
PSAP_goldbjj.jpg
Gold BJJ
Save 35% off GIS, rash guards, fight shorts and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
More Deals
Recommended For You
Copy of Affiliate Images (1).png
Flashlights
Power up: Essential emergency lighting for every situation
From flashlights to gas lanterns, discover versatile and reliable tools to keep your environment well-lit during emergencies
September 08, 2026 01:39 PM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Tactical socks.png
Patrol Issues
The best work socks for law enforcement
After testing three premium Merino wool socks through long patrol shifts in Arizona’s extreme heat, one officer shares what worked — and why quality socks are worth the investment
July 20, 2026 05:45 AM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Tactical vest
Patrol Issues
How to build a reliable outer carrier
Practical tips for choosing an outer carrier, organizing your gear and building a comfortable setup that performs through every shift.
July 18, 2026 06:28 AM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
policeweek.png
National Police Week
National Police Week discounts and deals
5.11 Tactical, Huel, LA Police Gear and others are offering discounts during National Police Week
May 10, 2026 07:31 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Black Friday 2025
Off Duty
Smart Amazon Black Friday picks for first responders
A look at discounted tech, gear and personal essentials that align with patrol and off-duty needs
November 26, 2025 12:32 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
NL template 500x375 (6).png
Veterans
From Dunkin’ to Target: 25+ Veterans Day deals and discounts
Stock up at 5.11 Tactical, grab a free meal at Chili’s, and enjoy more deals honoring U.S. military and first responders
November 05, 2025 05:50 PM
National First Responders Day Deals & discounts.png
National First Responders Day
Retailers offer ‘thank you’ deals to mark National First Responders Day
These stores and restaurants are showing their gratitude to law enforcement officers with an abundance of discounts
October 23, 2025 02:30 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Prime Big Deal Days
Off Duty
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are live: Shop discounts now
Find deals on duty gear, household supplies, electronic devices and more — but only for a limited time
October 07, 2025 07:09 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
First Responder typing on a computer keyboard
Entertainment
First responder punctuation challenge
On National Punctuation Day, test your knowledge of punctuation
September 24, 2025 10:39 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Anxious, mature man trying to sleep at night. Dealing with sleeping disorder. Tossing in messed bed sheets. Blurred motion
Fitness & Health
The key to better sleep for police officers: The health fix you’ve been missing
Bloodwork, CPAP therapy, supplements and nighttime routines can address hidden health issues that sabotage rest — and help officers sleep soundly again
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Buying Bed Mattress and Sofa, Hand Touching Furniture while Shopping
Fitness & Health
The police officer’s sleep manual: How to upgrade your bed for better rest
From mattresses and pillows to sheets, blankets and quilts, here’s how officers can turn their bed into a recovery tool that supports health, performance and well-being
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Young man sleeping peacefully in his bed at night
Fitness & Health
The police officer’s sleep manual: How to overhaul your bedroom for better rest
Discover how officers can improve sleep and fight fatigue with simple changes like air filters, blackout curtains and humidity control
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Image 1 Top View REP Rings, plyoboxes, heavy vest.JPG
Fitness & Health
Must-have police gym equipment: 3 tools for functional fitness
Investing in the right police gym equipment means more than upgraded workouts — it means preparing officers for survival in real-world encounters
September 03, 2025 01:12 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
FR1 Affiliate images (4).jpg
Duty Gear
Patrol car accessories: Must-have gear for your take-home vehicle
From patrol bags to medical kits, here are the essential accessories every officer should keep in a new take-home car
August 22, 2025 04:42 PM
 · 
Sean Curtis
Water bottles affiliate thumb
Fitness & Health
Shift-ready water bottles designed for first responders’ toughest days
Insulated, smart, and high-capacity bottles designed to help first responders beat dehydration on shift and beyond
August 20, 2025 10:15 AM
 · 
Rachel Engel

Investigations Patrol Issues
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Joshua Lee is a multifaceted law enforcement professional with almost two decades in law enforcement. He currently serves as an active-duty police sergeant for a municipal police department in Arizona.

Joshua specializes in complex cases involving racketeering offenses related to civil asset forfeiture, white-collar financial crime, cryptocurrency, and fraud.

Beyond his police duties, Joshua is a sought-after expert in financial crime investigations, police wellness, report writing, and artificial intelligence for government use.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Arts in Justice Studies, a Master of Arts in Legal Studies, and a Master of Arts in Professional Writing and he is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Cyber Crimes Investigator (CCCI), and is an ISSA Certified Tactical Conditioning Specialist.

Joshua serves as an adjunct professor teaching law, criminal justice, government, police technology, professional and technical writing, and English.

He can be reached at joshua.lee@secretsquirrelpress.com.

For Government Employees Only

If you have a .gov email and work for a police department or prosecutor’s office, please join Joshua’s monthly report-writing newsletter where we discuss best practices in police report writing, grammar and punctuation issues, and investigation tips. We even have a section specific to prosecuting criminal cases. If interested, email Joshua.lee@thereportwritingproject.org to sign up.