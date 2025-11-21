FEMA Adds Two Major Preparedness and Resiliency Grant Programs

On October 28, 2025, FEMA announced two new funding opportunities under its Preparedness and Resiliency Grants portfolio. These programs — the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program and the FIFA World Cup Grant Program (FWCGP) — were created through the One Big Beautiful Bill, passed in July 2025. Both initiatives aim to strengthen national resilience and public safety, supporting law enforcement, emergency management, and security operations across the United States.

While these grants have not yet appeared on Home | Grants.gov due to the ongoing government shutdown, early indications suggest that State Administering Agencies (SAAs) will need to submit applications by early December 2025. Once the federal applications are submitted, SAAs will determine how funding flows to county and municipal partners, as well as other eligible subrecipients.

Agencies interested in pursuing these opportunities should contact their State Administering Agency for specific timelines and application guidance. The Lexipol GrantFinder Team is available to assist with navigating the process and developing competitive applications.

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program

Purpose and Description

The C-UAS Grant Program is designed to enhance state, local, tribal, and territorial capabilities to detect, identify, track, and monitor unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The initiative focuses on countering the unlawful or nefarious use of drones that threaten public safety, critical infrastructure, and institutional security.

Through this funding, agencies can acquire and deploy technology to strengthen situational awareness and coordinate interagency responses to drone-related threats.

Eligible Applicants

Only State Administering Agencies (SAAs) are eligible to apply directly to FEMA. Local and regional entities — including law enforcement, fire, and emergency management agencies — may receive funding as subrecipients under their state’s allocation. State Administrative Agency (SAA) Contacts | FEMA.gov

Allowable Expenses

C-UAS funds may be used for:



Purchasing UAS detection and tracking equipment

Developing and deploying technologies that identify unlawful drone activity

Protecting public spaces and infrastructure from potential drone threats

Enhancing training and coordination across agencies

Total Funding and Awards

Total FY 2026 Funding: $250 million

Estimated Awards: Approximately 12 competitive awards with potential for a equal allocation to each State

Tip for Applicants

Funding is awarded at the state level, and each SAA will set its own schedule for pass-through funding. Agencies should begin planning projects and engaging with their SAA contacts now to ensure readiness once state-level solicitations open.

Working with the SAA

The SAA serves as the primary applicant for several Homeland Security and Emergency Management programs, including the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), and Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG).

If your agency has a potential C-UAS project, reach out to your SAA Point of Contact to discuss alignment with state priorities. State Administrative Agency (SAA) Contacts | FEMA.gov

FIFA World Cup Grant Program (FWCGP)

Program Overview

The FIFA World Cup Grant Program (FWCGP) provides funding to ensure the safe and secure execution of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across 11 U.S. cities. This global event is expected to draw more than five million visitors and generate tens of billions of dollars in economic activity over 38 days — making it the largest sporting event in history.

Fiscal Year 2026 Funding Overview:

Total Available: $625 million

Estimated Number of Awards: 9

Award Range: $32 million – $74 million

U.S. Host Cities:

Atlanta, GA • Boston, MA • Dallas, TX • Houston, TX • Kansas City, MO • Los Angeles, CA • Miami, FL • New York/New Jersey • Philadelphia, PA • San Francisco Bay Area, CA • Seattle, WA

Each host city will manage security and emergency preparedness for multiple high-profile matches, requiring close coordination across law enforcement, emergency management, and public safety agencies.

Eligible Applicants

Only State Administering Agencies (SAAs) are eligible to apply. SAAs will collaborate with local jurisdictions to coordinate subawards and implement cohesive, multi-jurisdictional security strategies. State Administrative Agency (SAA) Contacts | FEMA.gov

Program Objectives

The FWCGP seeks to:



Strengthen emergency preparedness and security for World Cup venues and related events

Support interagency coordination between federal, state, and local partners

Enhance capabilities to prevent, protect against, and respond to terrorism and large-scale incidents

Improve situational awareness and interoperability across all levels of government

Allowable and Prohibited Uses

Allowable Costs:



Security operations, planning, and coordination activities

Equipment and technology to enhance incident response and recovery

Maintenance or wear-related costs for emergency response vehicles

Medical and logistical support for large-scale operations

Prohibited Costs:



Firearms, ammunition, or weaponized equipment

Permanent construction unrelated to temporary event security

Fundraising or proposal development costs

Federal cost-sharing or other match requirements prohibited under 2 C.F.R. §200.306

Designation & Purpose

Category: Civil Defense / Disaster Prevention and Relief / Emergency Preparedness

Purpose: Enhance the security posture, response readiness, and resilience of host cities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

🔗 FIFA World Cup Grant Program | FEMA.gov

🔗 Program Listing on SAM.gov

Next Steps

Both the C-UAS and FWCGP represent critical investments in national security and emergency preparedness. With deadlines anticipated in early December 2025, agencies should immediately begin coordination with their SAA, identify eligible projects, and gather supporting data.

The GrantFinder Team is here to help agencies interpret requirements, prepare competitive proposals, and navigate submission procedures as states roll out application timelines.

