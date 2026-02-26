REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Video: Man rams cruisers, nearly pins Ariz. cops with pickup truck

The suspect was initially located using the Glendale Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center; he was arrested a week following the incident

February 26, 2026 04:59 PM • 
Joanna Putman

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department released video showing an incident where a man drove at an officer before fleeing, AZ Family reported.

Video from the Jan. 5 incident shows officers responding to a car wash, where the suspect was vacuuming a reported stolen pickup truck. The suspect was located via the department’s Real Time Crime Center, according to Glendale PD. Officers spoke to the man and instructed him not to get back into the truck.

The man ignored police instructions and climbed back into the truck. He then rapidly reversed, striking a police cruiser and nearly pinning an officer.

He then rammed another cruiser before driving out of the parking lot.

City cameras captured him pulling into oncoming traffic and fleeing. A short time later, he drove through a church fence and left the truck.

He was arrested a week later, according to police.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com