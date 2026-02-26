Video shows pursuit of suspect following ambush of S.C. officer sitting in cruiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released pursuit video and additional information surrounding an ambush shooting of a Greenville Police officer, WYFF reported.

The Jan. 11 incident unfolded when Greenville Officer Gio Alberto was sitting in his cruiser filling out paperwork in front of a police station. The suspect, identified as David Lane, drove up to Alberto’s cruiser before firing incendiary rounds at the driver’s side door, wounding Alberto.

“It’s by the grace of God that he is alive,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis stated.

Investigators stated that Lane was looking for any officer to shoot, according to the report.

Lane fled the scene. He was later found near his residence, where he fired multiple rounds at a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy.

From there, deputies briefly pursued Lane before he stopped his vehicle and opened fire at deputies, according to the report. Video from the incident shows deputies returning fire before the suspect drove away.

After deputies trapped Lane in a parking lot, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound amid another shootout with deputies. A 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun were discovered in his vehicle.

The officer involved shooting is still under investigation, according to the report.

“He was well prepared to inflict as much damage as possible,” Lewis said. “Plenty of ammunition, plenty of weapons in the car. Some other things in his apartment that were found later, almost like he was going to go by there and kind of reload and go back out.”

Alberto was honored as S.C. Senator Tim Scott’s special guest at the State of the Union address on Feb. 24, according to the report.