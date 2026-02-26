REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Pursuit

Video shows pursuit of suspect following ambush of S.C. officer sitting in cruiser

During the pursuit, the man stopped and opened fire on Greenville County deputies before fleeing; the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

February 26, 2026 12:31 PM • 
Joanna Putman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released pursuit video and additional information surrounding an ambush shooting of a Greenville Police officer, WYFF reported.

The Jan. 11 incident unfolded when Greenville Officer Gio Alberto was sitting in his cruiser filling out paperwork in front of a police station. The suspect, identified as David Lane, drove up to Alberto’s cruiser before firing incendiary rounds at the driver’s side door, wounding Alberto.

“It’s by the grace of God that he is alive,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis stated.

Investigators stated that Lane was looking for any officer to shoot, according to the report.

Lane fled the scene. He was later found near his residence, where he fired multiple rounds at a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy.

From there, deputies briefly pursued Lane before he stopped his vehicle and opened fire at deputies, according to the report. Video from the incident shows deputies returning fire before the suspect drove away.

After deputies trapped Lane in a parking lot, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound amid another shootout with deputies. A 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun were discovered in his vehicle.

The officer involved shooting is still under investigation, according to the report.

“He was well prepared to inflict as much damage as possible,” Lewis said. “Plenty of ammunition, plenty of weapons in the car. Some other things in his apartment that were found later, almost like he was going to go by there and kind of reload and go back out.”

Alberto was honored as S.C. Senator Tim Scott’s special guest at the State of the Union address on Feb. 24, according to the report.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-02-26 100432.png
Body Camera
Video shows WWE co-founder crashing into vehicle while driving 100+ mph
Vince McMahon said he was rushing to his granddaughter’s birthday when he was driving over 100 mph while a Connecticut State Police trooper was trying to pull him over
February 26, 2026 10:08 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-25 105226.png
Traffic Safety
BWC: N.Y. State Police trooper struck after driver blows through stop sign
Trooper Bailey Martin was outside her cruiser when an SUV attempted to make a right turn at high speed; the driver missed the turn and crashed into Martin and her cruiser
February 25, 2026 11:24 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Election 2026 House New Jersey
Legal
DOJ sues New Jersey over restrictions on immigration arrests
The lawsuit challenges Gov. Mikie Sherrill ’s Feb. 11 executive order barring federal agents from making arrests in nonpublic areas of state property
February 24, 2026 03:15 PM
Lewis
Officer Down
Texas deputy dies days after being fatally struck by vehicle
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Lewis was struck by a vehicle while stopping to help a stranded motorist
February 24, 2026 04:09 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
10 8 Video solutions press release.png
In-Car Camera Systems
Parker City Police Department implements integrated in-car and body-worn camera deployment with 10-8 Video
The department’s deployment includes ARSENAL MK2 body-worn cameras featuring 128GB internal storage, hot-swappable batteries, and multiple mounting configurations
February 20, 2026 04:15 PM

Ambush Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com