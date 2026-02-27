Video: 3 Mich. officers injured in pursuit of suspect who led police through landfill

By Anne Runkle

The News Herald, Southgate, Mich.

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Huron Township police say three officers sustained minor injuries while pursuing a suspect who attempted to run over an officer and ram several patrol vehicles.

Taylor police, who initiated the pursuit, have the suspect in custody.

Taylor police said in a statement that detectives were conducting surveillance on a woman on Oak Street, in the area of Ecorse and Telegraph roads, on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 25.

Police said she was under surveillance for multiple threats made via 911 calls. As she left the Oak Street location, detectives requested a marked patrol unit to conduct a traffic stop.

The woman fled and was pursued through several neighborhoods off Wick Road. Officers terminated the pursuit; detectives later regained surveillance on the vehicle, the statement added.

As the vehicle traveled into Huron Township, Taylor officers notified township police that the woman could be armed, based on her remarks to 911 dispatchers.

Huron police reported officers continued the pursuit, then terminated it. The suspect stopped on Ash Road near Waltz Road.

As officers approached, the suspect again fled by attempting to run over an officer and damaging several fences in the area, the statement said.

Officers then reinstated the pursuit. The suspect drove into the Carleton Farms Landfill, in the area of Clark and Oakville Waltz roads, where she attempted to ram several police vehicles, the statement said.

Police blocked the suspect’s vehicle in and she was taken into custody. The Huron Township Fire Department treated three police officers for minor injuries.

Taylor officers executed a search warrant on her home and vehicle and found multiple loaded weapons. Both police departments said they will forward charging requests to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

