FY 2026 JAG Local Formula Grant opens with updated equipment guidance

The Bureau of Justice Assistance has opened the FY 2026 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Local Formula. As a primary source of federal criminal justice funding, the program provides predetermined allocations to eligible local governments based on population and violent crime data.

Application deadlines

Applicants must complete a two-step application process:



Submit the SF-424 through Grants.gov by October 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Submit the complete application through JustGrants by October 16, 2026, at 8:59 p.m. ET.

Eligibility and funding

Eligible applicants include county, city, township and special district governments, other qualifying units of local government, and federally recognized tribal governments that perform law enforcement functions.

Applicants should review the FY 2026 JAG allocation tables to confirm eligibility for a direct award and determine their allocation amount. If jurisdictions are listed as members of a disparate group, one eligible local government must apply as the fiscal agent for the entire group. Jurisdictions that do not qualify for a direct award may be eligible for JAG funding administered through their state.

No cost sharing or matching funds are required.

Updated equipment guidance

A significant change for FY 2026 involves BJA’s prohibited equipment guidance. The revised guidance is less restrictive than previous requirements and supersedes earlier guidance for open JAG awards.

Certain purchases, including vehicles that do not qualify as police cruisers, ATVs and UTVs may require a waiver or pre-authorization before JAG funds can be used. Other equipment, such as body armor, body-worn cameras and unmanned aircraft systems, may be allowable when applicants meet the applicable conditions, certifications and prior-approval requirements.

Notably, vehicles used in the ordinary course of routine police patrol may qualify as police cruisers and are not included on the prohibited list. Unmanned aircraft systems are also not categorically prohibited but require prior express approval from BJA.

Applicants considering equipment purchases should carefully review the JAG Prohibited Equipment Guidance and include all required certifications or waiver requests with their application.

Award period and allowable uses

Awards of less than $25,000 generally have a 24-month performance period, while awards of $25,000 or more have a 48-month period. Both begin October 1, 2025. This retroactive start date may allow reimbursement for eligible expenses incurred on or after that date, provided the costs are included in the approved budget and comply with all award conditions.

JAG funding may support personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual services, training, technical assistance and criminal justice information systems. Eligible projects may address:



Law enforcement

Prosecution and courts

Crime prevention and education

Corrections and community corrections

Drug treatment and enforcement

Technology and information-system improvements

Victim and witness services

Behavioral health and crisis intervention

Unmanned aircraft systems supporting public safety

Applicants should consult BJA’s complete JAG use-of-funds guidance before developing their budgets.

FY 2026 areas of emphasis

BJA encourages applicants to develop projects supporting four areas of emphasis:



Combating violent crime

Immigration enforcement

Safe communities

Safe houses of worship

Agencies interested in applying should confirm their allocation, begin the required SAM.gov registration or renewal process as early as possible, and review all equipment restrictions before finalizing their proposed project and budget.

View the FY 2026 JAG Local Formula solicitation.



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