Ga. officer fatally shoots donkey during missing child search, prompting state investigation

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — The Cedartown Police Department released a video addressing the shooting of a donkey that drew community backlash.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 29 while officers were on private property responding to a request for assistance from the Polk County Police Departmentin searching for a missing child, Chief Jamie Newsome stated in the video.

“During that search, it is with a heavy heart that I report a Cedartown Police officer shot and killed a donkey in its own pasture,” Newsome said.

Newsome stated that he contacted the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s law enforcement division, which will be launching an investigation. The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

The missing child was later located safely, according to the statement.