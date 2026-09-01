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Ga. officer fatally shoots donkey during missing child search, prompting state investigation

The Cedartown police chief said the Georgia Department of Agriculture will investigate the shooting, which happened on private property while officers searched for a missing child

September 01, 2026 12:31 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — The Cedartown Police Department released a video addressing the shooting of a donkey that drew community backlash.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 29 while officers were on private property responding to a request for assistance from the Polk County Police Departmentin searching for a missing child, Chief Jamie Newsome stated in the video.

“During that search, it is with a heavy heart that I report a Cedartown Police officer shot and killed a donkey in its own pasture,” Newsome said.

Newsome stated that he contacted the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s law enforcement division, which will be launching an investigation. The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

The missing child was later located safely, according to the statement.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com