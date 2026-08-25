BWC: Ohio officer fires single shot, killing suspect holding woman at knifepoint

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Ohio Office of the Attorney General released an incident report detailing an officer-involved shooting of a man who was holding a woman hostage.

The June 4 incident began when a neighbor called 911 to report an audible fight and that a woman may have been pushed down a stairway.

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Body camera video shows West Chester Police Department officers arriving at the scene and knocking on the door. The officer at the door began to speak with a man inside, who refused to come out. He can be heard telling the officer that no one was in danger and the issue was just an argument.

The man and the officer went back and forth as the officer tried to get in contact with the woman in the home. He was able to reach her by phone before continuing to speak with the man through the door.

He then reported hearing sounds of pain from the woman. She later texted the officer that she needed help,

Officers then forced their way into the home, making their way upstairs toward the victim and suspect.

“Don’t rush in here ... I’ve got a knife to her neck,” the man can be heard saying.

An officer then pushed the door open as the suspect pulled the victim away from the door and pulled her to the ground.

The officer then fired a single shot, striking and incapacitating the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene. The woman was hospitalized with numerous injuries.

The officers were found legally justified in the shooting.