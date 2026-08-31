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BWC: Man approaches LAPD officers with raised baseball bat before fatal OIS

Security camera video showed the man breaking vehicle windows and chasing bystanders with the bat before officers responded and instructed him to drop it

August 31, 2026 12:34 PM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — The LAPD released body camera video showing the officer-involved shooting of a man who struck cars, chased bystanders and approached officers with a baseball bat.

The July 29 incident began when officers responded to a call reporting a vandalism suspect. The caller stated that the suspect was smashing windows of parked cars with a bat.

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Surveillance video shows a suspect walking down a roadway and hitting multiple car windows with a bat.

The video then shows the suspect chasing a person with the bat, at which point the call was updated to assault with a deadly weapon.

An air unit arrived overhead and directed officers to the suspect’s location.

When they arrived on the scene, officers ordered the man to put the pat down, body camera shows. The man did not comply and instead began to walk toward them with the weapon raised.

The officers continued to order the man to drop the bat. When he kept walking toward them, an officer fired two shots, striking the man.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a 35-inch aluminum bat at the scene.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com