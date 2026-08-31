BWC: Man approaches LAPD officers with raised baseball bat before fatal OIS

LOS ANGELES — The LAPD released body camera video showing the officer-involved shooting of a man who struck cars, chased bystanders and approached officers with a baseball bat.

The July 29 incident began when officers responded to a call reporting a vandalism suspect. The caller stated that the suspect was smashing windows of parked cars with a bat.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

Surveillance video shows a suspect walking down a roadway and hitting multiple car windows with a bat.

The video then shows the suspect chasing a person with the bat, at which point the call was updated to assault with a deadly weapon.

An air unit arrived overhead and directed officers to the suspect’s location.

When they arrived on the scene, officers ordered the man to put the pat down, body camera shows. The man did not comply and instead began to walk toward them with the weapon raised.

The officers continued to order the man to drop the bat. When he kept walking toward them, an officer fired two shots, striking the man.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a 35-inch aluminum bat at the scene.