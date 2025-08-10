Grants: Solving the law enforcement budget crisis

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

By Connor Williams

It’s no secret among law enforcement that budget cuts directly impact the ability of a department to keep its officers and community safe. Equipment, training, community engagement, and staffing are often among the first areas affected by budget cuts. Rising operational and equipment costs, and changes to regulations mandating equipment and training add additional strain to agencies operating with reduced budgets. Law enforcement administrators, at the mercy of local, state and national leadership, are forced to make impossible decisions as they prioritize needs and allocate spending.

For many departments, grants have become a vital resource affording the opportunity to enhance officer training, community safety, public engagement, equipment and technology. Departments can utilize grants to implement or enhance community and training programs. Summer youth camps and safety courses led by local law enforcement can be funded through grant awards, as can officer training programs targeting specific policing and community initiatives. Starting the grant journey may seem intimidating, but by planning ahead and developing a basic understanding of grants and the application process, law enforcement administrators can make decisions that strategically address the funding needs of their department.

Be proactive and plan ahead

Radios, vests, laptops and body cameras are all examples of equipment that can be funded through grants. Prioritize which equipment should be replaced first and determine when it must be replaced. Proper planning can assist law enforcement agencies to identify funding opportunities in advance, before equipment replacement becomes an emergency. The same concept can be applied to training and community programs. Depending on the type of grant, administrators may need to provide a financial match, gather agency data, pull financial records, obtain quotes, letters of support and other documentation to include with the application. Applicants can apply for full or partial funding and the length of an award can vary from grant to grant. These details should be considered throughout the planning process. Knowing what to prioritize, which grants to target and what information is required in the application will help administrators be successful in the planning process.

Federal, state, foundation, and corporate grants can be used by law enforcement agencies that seek additional funding for equipment, projects, programs and more. Federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) and FEMA open application cycles throughout the year for grant programs targeting the needs of first responder organizations. State agencies also offer grant opportunities that can be utilized by law enforcement to supplement funding for training, equipment, safety programs and other special projects. Typically, federal and state grant applications require more planning and time to complete. Private foundation and corporation grants are ideal for departments looking for smaller award opportunities. Grants from foundations and corporations are an excellent way to secure funding for specific items like equipment and technology.

Grant support & resources

Some law enforcement agencies choose to hire grant professionals who can assist with research, planning, grant writing and award management. Utilizing the expertise and talent of a grant professional across the grant cycle can prove to be an invaluable resource for administrators who wish to strengthen their grant prospects. This can be especially beneficial for those who are new to grants and are unsure where to start.

Grant database platforms, such as GrantFinder, help administrators identify available grant opportunities in one convenient place, increasing options for funding. Using a database during the research phase can save time and eliminate the frustration involved with finding grants and reviewing eligibility requirements. Users can narrow a search by geographical location and category, showing only opportunities that match their department’s funding needs.

Managing grant expectations

The grant process can feel uncertain in the beginning, and misconceptions about grants can cause unwarranted disappointment when applications fail to receive funding. Grant makers have limited funds available for each award cycle. Not every grant application will receive funding in the first round. It’s not unusual for a department to reapply multiple times before being selected for an award. It is always worth the effort to reapply when a new cycle opens.

Applicants who fail to receive an award are not less worthy than any other applicant. It is important to remember that grant makers evaluate applications using many different criteria, not just need. Criticisms and feedback provided by grant makers can be used to improve applications when the next round of funding is available.

Conclusion

Each year, law enforcement agencies are tasked with ensuring the safety of officers and the public, despite cuts in funding that jeopardize their capacity to do exactly that. Grant funding is an ideal solution to resolve gaps left by department budget cuts. Whether funding is needed for equipment, technology, programs, training, or other special projects, departments can utilize grants as a tool to accomplish their goals. With a little planning, any department administrator can learn how to harness grant funding for the benefit of their communities.

This article, originally published February 17, 2025, has been updated with additional resources and a video.