Mass. PD receives $40K state grant for traffic safety, staffing

The grant will support traffic safety initiatives such as enforcement of road safety laws, pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures

October 16, 2024 04:02 PM
Suspected street racers chased Pierce County deputy's vehicle during police pursuit

Bridgewater Police Department via Facebook

By Joanna Putman
Police1

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Bridgewater Police Department has been awarded $40,000 in state funding to enhance road safety, Chief Christopher D. Delmonte announced in a news release.

The grant is part of the $12.4 million distributed by the state through various traffic safety programs, including the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, according to the release.

The grant will support traffic safety initiatives such as enforcement of road safety laws, pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures, community training and the purchase of safety equipment like bike helmets, according to the release. Additionally, the department will participate in several traffic enforcement campaigns, including efforts targeting impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and seat belt violations throughout the year.

“The recent funding from the Municipal Road Safety Grant will have a significant impact on our traffic enforcement, as it has in the past years we received it,” Delmonte stated. “The funding will allow the department to supplement staffing and allow assigned officers to focus on traffic safety issues strictly. This grant will help significantly increase our department’s detection of impaired driving and possibly discourage potential offenders because of our additional presence.”

