REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Women in Law Enforcement

Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’

Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years

February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png

City of Tacoma Government

By Isha Trivedi
The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma’s interim police chief will take on the role permanently after a unanimous City Council vote on Feb. 3.

Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma Police Department’s interim police chief since March 2025. She was appointed to the interim role after former chief Avery Moore resigned in the wake of controversies over his use of a city-issued cell phone and a lawsuit filed by his former chief of staff.

Jackson’s annual salary as interim police chief was $326,934 – the same as Moore’s salary before he resigned. Her appointment will go into effect on Feb. 9, according to the city.

Council members and city leaders lauded Jackson’s abilities, saying she has been a “proactive” leader and has worked hard to build trust with Tacoma residents, city leaders and officers in the department.

“Patti has served our department with distinction over the past year as interim chief of police, providing steady leadership, continuity and thoughtful direction during this critical time of transition for the department and the city,” interim city manager Hyun Kim said at the city council meeting.

Jackson described her promotion as “an honor” and at times got emotional during her remarks. The vote confirming her appointment resulted in a standing ovation from in-person attendees.

“The men and women that are here that are standing with us, with the agency, I would work for them any day of the week,” she said. “And I fully support each and every one of our community members.”

The vote came after Jackson spent weeks meeting with Tacoma residents and city leaders to outline her vision and goals for the department. She emphasized in those meetings that she doesn’t practice “headline-driven leadership” and hopes to be a “proactive” leader.

Jackson came to the Tacoma Police Department from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Operations where she worked for over 35 years, largely in the Corrections Bureau. She oversaw the Pierce County Jail for eight years and lost the election for Pierce County sheriff to Keith Swank in 2024.

Jackson’s work in law enforcement in and around Pierce County has not been without controversy. The Corrections Bureau’s guild held a vote of no confidence in Jackson in March 2024 over concerns at the time over a lack of training for guild members.

A review that Swank requested last fall of an independent investigation also found that Pierce County officials hired people for corrections jobs who might not have been qualified – though the review found that Jackson didn’t violate any department policies.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM

© 2026 The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor, Wash.). Visit www.thenewstribune.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Women in Law Enforcement