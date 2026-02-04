REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Down

Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School

February 04, 2026 11:38 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png

Officer Down Memorial Page

LEE COUNTY, Miss. — A Lee County sheriff’s deputy serving as a school resource officer was killed after being struck by a vehicle outside Shannon Elementary School, FOX 13 reported.

The deputy was identified as Rick Haggard, 52. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Feb. 2 outside the school in Shannon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said no one has been detained or charged in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.

In a statement, Shannon Elementary described Haggard as “beloved.” Support services will be available to students and staff in the coming days, the school said.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and our SES family,” the school stated.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Screenshot 2026-02-04 170748.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man charges NYPD officers with kitchen knife before OIS
Upon entering the home to respond to a man in crisis, the officers were immediately met with the man grabbing a knife from the kitchen and running at them
February 04, 2026 05:09 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down Police Heroes School Resource Officer
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com