Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
LEE COUNTY, Miss. — A Lee County sheriff’s deputy serving as a school resource officer was killed after being struck by a vehicle outside Shannon Elementary School, FOX 13 reported.
The deputy was identified as Rick Haggard, 52. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Feb. 2 outside the school in Shannon.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said no one has been detained or charged in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.
In a statement, Shannon Elementary described Haggard as “beloved.” Support services will be available to students and staff in the coming days, the school said.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and our SES family,” the school stated.
