Unlock safer schools: The FY25 COPS School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) now open

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

The FY25 School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is now open for applications. This competitive funding opportunity offers up to $73 million nationwide to bolster school safety measures.

Key dates to remember

Grants.gov deadline: June 18, 2025, by 4:59 PM ET

JustGrants deadline: June 26, 2025, by 4:59 PM ET

Performance start date: October 1, 2025

Applicants must complete both Grants.gov and JustGrants submissions, and applications must be fully submitted by their respective deadlines.

Why should school districts and law enforcement agencies apply?

School safety remains one of the nation’s most urgent priorities. By applying for SVPP funding, districts and law enforcement agencies can take proactive steps to prevent violence before it occurs. Investing in deterrent technologies, officer training and emergency communication systems not only protects students and staff but also fosters a safer, more welcoming environment where learning can thrive. With the rising cost of security enhancements, securing federal funding through this program can be the difference between being “good enough” and being truly prepared. Agencies have the opportunity to leverage these resources now — before future incidents expose preventable gaps in security.

Who can apply?

Eligible applicants include:



States

Units of local government

Indian tribes and their public agencies

Public school districts (including public charter schools)

School boards

Law enforcement agencies

Non-eligible applicants:



Individual schools not operating as districts

Private schools

Private charter schools.

Funding details:



Total available: Up to $73 million

Award ceiling: $500,000 per grant

Microgrants: $1 million set aside for grants up to $100,000

Local match requirement: 25% cash match (waiver requests allowed with proof of fiscal need)

What to apply for and how to succeed

When applying for SVPP funding, it is crucial to focus on projects that align with one of the five approved areas:



Coordination with law enforcement

Officer training to prevent violence

Installation of deterrent measures like locks or lighting

Aquisition of emergency notification technology

Any initiative that significantly improves school security.

The program encourages practical purchases such as entry control systems, radios, emergency alert technology, ID scanners and the hiring of civilian safety personnel. However, applicants must avoid ineligible items like firearms, body armor, school buses, patrol vehicles, construction projects, or promotional items, as these expenses will not be funded.

Each agency can submit only one proposal, so it is essential to be thorough and strategic. Also, a Comprehensive School Safety Assessment must be completed following an award, and if financial constraints exist, applicants can request a match waiver by documenting fiscal need.

When crafting your project plan, think about the technologies and resources that will make an immediate, visible difference in your school’s safety landscape. This is a chance not just to upgrade, but to truly transform your safety infrastructure and protect your community’s future.

Priority considerations and building a competitive application

For FY25, priority consideration will be given to agencies not funded under previous SVPP cycles (FY22 to FY24), those impacted by major disasters or catastrophic events, and state and local governments demonstrating cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. To make a competitive application, departments should begin gathering critical components early:



A clear and detailed Proposal Narrative

A comprehensive Budget Detail with thorough narrative justifications

Strong letters of support from major community and enforcement partners.

Additionally, having a detailed School Safety Assessment Plan or strategy is essential.

Agencies considering a match waiver must prepare documentation demonstrating fiscal need, and those planning to use sole-source contracts or higher consultant rates must justify these costs appropriately. Preparing a complete, organized and persuasive application packet will not only strengthen the chances of funding, but will also reflect the agency’s true commitment to enhancing school safety.

At Lexipol, our GrantFinder Team stands ready to help agencies navigate this complex but rewarding application process. Don’t miss your chance to secure critical funding to enhance the safety and security of your schools. Contact Lexipol’s GrantFinder Team today to get started!