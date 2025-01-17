Va. sheriff’s office awarded $300K grant to set up addiction treatment programs for community

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office has secured a $300,000 grant to enhance its addiction treatment and recovery initiatives, specifically focusing on Medication in Addiction Treatment (MAT) and Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) programs, WRIC reported.

“Both programs are proven best practices in providing better recovery outcomes by reducing the danger of relapse, injury, hospitalization or overdose through ongoing medication, counseling and treatment,” officials said.

MAT is designed as a short-term intervention with counseling, while MOUD is part of a broader approach that includes medication to address cravings and triggers, according to the report. The program integrates evidence-based treatment and recovery support for individuals with opioid use disorders and co-occurring substance use or mental health conditions.

“The program includes evidence-based treatment, and recovery support for persons with opioid use disorder, co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders,” the sheriff’s office said. “These funds assist by providing therapy to inmates within the facility, transitioning them out of the criminal justice system, and encouraging adherence to treatment and participation in recovery programs once they are back in the community.”

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.