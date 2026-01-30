REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Dashcam: 17-year-old suspect flees Ga. lieutenant at more than 115 mph before rollover crash

A Fayette County Sheriff’s lieutenant initiated the pursuit after spotting a vehicle reported stolen; the suspect fled at high speeds for several minutes before losing control and crashing

January 30, 2026 11:52 AM

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released video showing a pursuit of a 17-year-old suspect that ended in a rollover crash.

The Jan. 21 incident began when a FCSO lieutenant spotted a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle. Video shows the suspect fleeing down a winding roadway for several minutes.

The sheriff’s office stated the pursuit reached speeds of more than 115 mph. The suspect can be seen on dashcam video repeatedly crossing over the center lines, even as traffic from the other side of the road approached.

After several minutes, the suspect made a slight turn at a bend in the road. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rapidly swerve back and forth before rolling over and landing on its roof.

The video then shows multiple officers approaching the vehicle to pull the suspect out.

