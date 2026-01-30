BWC: Man points pellet pistol at NYPD cops before fatal OIS

NEW YORK — The NYPD released body camera footage showing an officer-invovled shooting of a man who pointed a pellet gun at officers.

The Jan. 8 incident began while two officers were on uniform patrol, according to the release.

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle pulling onto a street and stopping before abruptly reversing, striking a van pulling in behind it. The driver of the van stepped out to flag down the officers.

As officers arrive, body camera and surveillance footage shows the suspect stepping out of his vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them. Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

A pellet pistol was recovered at the scene.