BWC: Man points pellet pistol at NYPD cops before fatal OIS

The officers were on patrol responding to a traffic incident when the man stepped out of his vehicle and pointed the gun at them

January 30, 2026 11:17 AM • 
NEW YORK — The NYPD released body camera footage showing an officer-invovled shooting of a man who pointed a pellet gun at officers.

The Jan. 8 incident began while two officers were on uniform patrol, according to the release.

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle pulling onto a street and stopping before abruptly reversing, striking a van pulling in behind it. The driver of the van stepped out to flag down the officers.

As officers arrive, body camera and surveillance footage shows the suspect stepping out of his vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them. Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

A pellet pistol was recovered at the scene.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com