BWC: Man points pellet pistol at NYPD cops before fatal OIS
The officers were on patrol responding to a traffic incident when the man stepped out of his vehicle and pointed the gun at them
NEW YORK — The NYPD released body camera footage showing an officer-invovled shooting of a man who pointed a pellet gun at officers.
The Jan. 8 incident began while two officers were on uniform patrol, according to the release.
Surveillance footage shows a vehicle pulling onto a street and stopping before abruptly reversing, striking a van pulling in behind it. The driver of the van stepped out to flag down the officers.
| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era
As officers arrive, body camera and surveillance footage shows the suspect stepping out of his vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them. Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.
A pellet pistol was recovered at the scene.