Ark. officials announce $2.3M grant for supplies

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman today announced that Arkansas local law enforcement agencies will receive $2.3 million in federal grants from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to purchase law enforcement equipment and supplies.

“Arkansas’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These grants will allow them to be better equipped to protect our communities,”Cotton said.

The Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program was created by the Department of Justice in 2004 to give federal state, and local governments the tools to prevent and combat crime and keep their communities safe. Since its inception, JAG has provided grants to local justice programs for technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, support, and information sharing.

