‘You can’t park there': Suspect vehicle lands on top of Ga. police cruiser amid pursuit

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department released dash camera video showing the moment a wanted fugitive’s car ended up on top of a cruiser following a pursuit

The July 17 incident unfolded when Sandy Springs officers were assisting Homeland Security Investigations with the arrest of a man wanted on drug charges. The suspect also had ties to a “larger criminal organization” and faced federal charges.

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Dash camera footage shows officers pursuing the suspect and attempting to box in the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then hit a concrete barrier, causing the suspect vehicle’s rear to rise up and land atop a police cruiser.

Video shows the windshield cracking as the vehicle appears to be pushed back farther.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended without further incident. No officers were injured.