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‘You can’t park there': Suspect vehicle lands on top of Ga. police cruiser amid pursuit

The suspect vehicle ran into a concrete barrier, causing its rear to lift and land on the Sandy Springs Police cruiser

July 24, 2026 12:38 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department released dash camera video showing the moment a wanted fugitive’s car ended up on top of a cruiser following a pursuit

The July 17 incident unfolded when Sandy Springs officers were assisting Homeland Security Investigations with the arrest of a man wanted on drug charges. The suspect also had ties to a “larger criminal organization” and faced federal charges.

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Dash camera footage shows officers pursuing the suspect and attempting to box in the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then hit a concrete barrier, causing the suspect vehicle’s rear to rise up and land atop a police cruiser.

Video shows the windshield cracking as the vehicle appears to be pushed back farther.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended without further incident. No officers were injured.

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Body Camera Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com