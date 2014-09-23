Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and Sarris Candies Team Up To Raise Funds for K-9 Units

(Pittsburgh, PA) - The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and Sarris Candies have teamed up to raise money for K-9 units across the country. Each NFL season, the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation distributes grants to police and fire department K-9 units in the city, and surrounding community, of each regular season away game for the Steelers. The foundation also distributes several grants each year to K-9 units in the Pittsburgh area.

K-9 units are often woefully underfunded and depend on public donations to continue their important work protecting the community and their human partners.

To help involve the community in supporting this important cause, Sarris Candies and the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation have designed a cause-marketing program that allows chocolate lovers to purchase their favorite Sarris’ candies guilt-free. Using special purchase code 77-7777 on Sarris Candies’ website, (www.Sarriscandiesfundraising.com) candy connoisseurs can purchase any of Sarris’s expansive candy fundraising catalogue with Sarris donating 25% of the purchase price to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

Bill Sarris, President of Sarris Candies, observed, “Giving back to the community in which we live has long been a core belief here at Sarris Candies and we’re excited to have the opportunity to have a little influence and encourage people to support and donate to such a worthy cause in our community.”

“We’re so grateful for Sarris Candies’ generous support,” commented Ben Roethlisberger when asked about the program with Sarris. “We’re excited to involve a local favorite like Sarris Candies in helping to support our police and fire departments.”

The Foundation distributed $157,600 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2013 NFL season and has distributed in excess of $1.2 million since 2007.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is a component fund of The Giving Back Fund.

About Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is in his 11th season as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and has secured his place in the record books. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he is aptly referred to as Big Ben, and has become known for big performances and a humble approach. Roethlisberger is one of only 10 starting quarterbacks to win two or more Super Bowls. In 2009, he led the Steelers to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa with a thrilling touchdown pass in the final seconds. In 2006, Roethlisberger became the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Detroit. Roethlisberger was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2012, and already holds most of the passing records for the Steelers. He is the only quarterback to lead his team to the conference championship game in each of his first two seasons. He was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in 2004, breaking Dan Marino’s rookie records for completion percentage and passer rating, and was the first quarterback in NFL history to compile a 13-0 regular season record as a rookie.

Roethlisberger was raised in Findlay, OH and was a three-sport star at Findlay High School. He went on to set nearly every quarterback record at Miami University (Ohio) prior to foregoing his senior season and becoming the 11th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger resides near Pittsburgh with his wife Ashley, son Benjamin, daughter Baylee and dog Hercules.

About Sarris Candies

Sarris Candies, known for not only its superior rich taste, but adherence to high quality standards and exceptional customer service for over 50 years, has evolved into the epitome of the American dream.

Founded in 1963 by Frank Sarris, Sarris Candies is a specialty chocolate and candies company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, that provides chocolates, candies, ice cream, fundraisers, corporate gifts and celebration favors to local and national patrons, consumers and corporate customers alike. Family-owned and operated, the company employs over 350 full-time employees and has made their chocolates available online and in over 1200 retail locations nationwide. Today the company offers its fundraising programs to local schools, organizations and thousands of groups and athletic teams.

Please use purchase code 77-7777 when visiting www.sarriscandiesfundraising.com to support the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

About The Giving Back Fund

The Giving Back Fund (GBF) is a national public charity that creates and professionally manages charitable foundations and other philanthropic programs for athletes, entertainers, business entrepreneurs, and corporations. Since our founding in 1997, GBF has created an important niche in expanding and diversifying philanthropy, particularly among young people, women and people of color. Our unique structure allows donors to direct more of their charitable dollars to causes they care about and less to administrative overhead. To date, The Giving Back Fund has provided philanthropic consulting, management and programming to more than 200 athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals. GBF has overseen the distribution of tens of millions of dollars in charitable grants within the United States and other countries, and has developed dozens of unique scholarship, mentoring, medical, arts, and other philanthropic programs. For additional information, please visit www.givingback.org.

Contacts:

William Sarris

Sarris Candies Inc

(p) 724-745-4042

(e) bsarris@sarriscandies.com

Stephanie Sandler

Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund

(p) 310-649.5222

(e) main@givingback.org